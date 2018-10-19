ST. STEPHEN — Timberland went old school on Oceanside Collegiate Academy on Friday night.
Matthew Williamson rushed for 104 yards and quarterback DJ Gadsden added 231 yards of total offense and two touchdown passes to lead Timberland past visiting Oceanside, 34-14.
With the victory, the Wolves improved to 6-2 and 4-0 in Region 6-AA, clinching the 16th conference title since head coach Art Craig took over the program in 2002. The Landsharks fell to 6-2 and 3-1.
Since 2002 no other school in the Lowcountry has won more football games than the Wolves, who notched their 180th victory in the last 16 seasons to go along with two state titles.
The Wolves did it Friday night with a punishing running game. Timberland finished with 412 yards of total offense with 261 coming on the ground.
“There are some people that don’t like what we do and don’t like our offense, but it has given us more wins in the Lowcountry than any other program, so I’ll take it,” Craig said. “That was old school Timberland football tonight. We’re going to run the jet sweep and we’re going to run the ball between the tackles and force you to put eight, nine guys at the line of scrimmage.”
That is exactly what the Landsharks did most of the night, and still had issues slowing the Wolves down.
“Hats off to Timberland and Coach Craig,” said Oceanside coach Chad Grier. “They do what they do offensively and they are tough to stop. I think first down was a big key for them. They were getting four, five yards on first down and controlling the football and controlling the clock. I think they just played harder than we did tonight.”
When the Landsharks committed to stopping the run Gadsden just threw the ball over their heads. Gadsden completed just three of five passes, but for 151 yards. His completions were for 48, 50 and 53 yards, including two tosses for TDs.
“The difference in our offense from the beginning of the season to now is DJ being able to throw the ball,” Craig said. “If the defense is going to put that many people at the line of scrimmage we’re able to throw the ball down the field.”
The Wolves' defense was equally as effective, forcing five turnovers, including William Chandler’s 46-yard interception return for a TD late in the third quarter that put Timberland ahead by three TDs.
“We just made too many mistakes,” Grier said. “There’s not that big of a talent gap. I don’t think they are 20 points better than us, we just made too many mistakes, too many turnovers. Give their defense credit, we couldn’t simulate their team speed during practice.”
With Timberland up 20-14 at halftime, the turning point in the game came on the Landsharks’ first possession of the second half. Oceanside took the kickoff and drove the ball to the Wolves’ 1-yard line. Landsharks back-up quarterback Bryce Klinger appeared to score a TD, but Oceanside was called for a holding penalty. Unable to convert a first down, the Landsharks missed a short field goal.
“Every time we needed to make a play, someone stepped up for us,” Craig said. “That was a big, big sequence in the game.”
The Wolves then drove the ball 80 yards in seven plays with Jamari Nelson capping off the drive with a 4-yard TD run to give Timberland a 28-14 lead with 2:19 to play.
One play later Chandler scored on his interception return and the Wolves could sense another region title in their grasp.
The Wolves started the season 0-2 for the first time since Craig’s first season.
“It was hard on our guys because they were not used to being 0-2 around here,” Craig said. “We had a big talk about wanting to be a part of this program and being responsible to Timberland football. We’ve kind of built and built along the way and improved every week. I’m really proud of the kids and the way they’ve responded.”