ST. STEPHEN — Art Craig knew going in, Timberland High School’s football team needed something close to a perfect performance to get past its latest playoff test.
The Wolves found the exam too tough to pass, though, falling 32-6 to visiting Barnwell High School on Friday night.
The loss stopped a nine-game win streak and ended Timberland’s season in the third round of the Class AA playoffs for the third straight year. The Wolves finished at 9-3.
Coach Craig’s team didn’t help itself with a slew of missteps against the unbeaten Warhorses. The Wolves had a couple punt team problems, two turnovers and some crucial penalties.
Barnwell (12-0) will host Carvers Bay for the Lower State championship on Friday. The Bears advanced with a 22-21 victory over Bamberg-Ehrhardt.
“Coach (Dwayne) Garrick and I worked together at Blackville-Hilda and I knew he was a heckuva coach,” Craig said. “We knew they were really good. We had to play well but had too many miscues early. The kind of team they are, they took advantage of it. That’s what good teams to do.”
Running back Dallyon Creech scored three times for the
Warhorses and quarterback Craig Pender tossed two touchdowns, upping his season total to 31.
The Warhorses delivered the big blow early, scoring on their first three drives to seize a commanding 20-0 lead.
Barnwell took its opening drive 82 yards to score on Brandon Harvey’s 6-yard touchdown run with 6:26 left in the first quarter. The extra point was missed and the Warhorses led 6-0.
Timberland couldn’t get off a punt from deep inside its own territory on its second drive and a pass from punter Daquan Gleason to Dakari Wynn was just off the mark.
The Warhorses turned the short field into Creech’s 1-yard touchdown run. Barnwell ran the Philly Special on the 2-point conversion and Pender hauled in a pass from Kaleil Johnson for a 14-0 lead.
Barnwell capitalized on another short field after Timberland’s ensuing drive ended with a punt out of its own end zone. A few plays earlier, the Wolves lost 33 yards on a fumble when quarterback DJ Gadsden was slung down on a sack and the ball shot back toward the Timberland goal line.
The Warhorses went 25 yards after the short punt to score on Creech’s 6-yard run with 10:58 remaining in the half.
Later, Barnwell put together a 65-yard drive in the final minute of the half to go up 26-0 on Pender’s 12-yard scoring strike to Creech with 2.8 seconds remaining.
Creech has 22 touchdowns combined rushing and receiving this season.
The Warhorses made it five out of six scoring drives to start the second half, getting a 14-yard touchdown pass from Pender to Julius Arnold, making it 32-0 in the third quarter.
The Wolves avoided the shutout on a 10-yard pass from Gadsden to Gleason with 2:41 left. Earlier in the second half, two promising drives ended with interceptions near the goal line.
“We didn’t handle our business and they took care of their business,” Craig said.
It was the final game for 17 Timberland seniors.
“From where we were at 0-2, our kids did a really good job this year,” Craig said.
“I thought they played hard. The problem you have is expectation levels are so high, some people aren’t going to be happy with the third round of the playoffs. I understand that. I’m not happy with losing but I’m proud of the kids for what they accomplished.”