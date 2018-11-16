With a wet, sloppy field, the Timberland Wolves felt right at home for Friday night’s Class AA second-round playoff game against Mullins.
Conditions were better for defense and both teams put on a solid display. Timberland’s defense was better and the Wolves made their lone touchdownin a 7-6 victory
Timberland (9-2) advances to the third-round and will host Barnwell next Friday night.
“It sure wasn’t a thing of beauty but the uglier it is, the better it is for us,” said Timberland head coach Art Craig. “Man, both teams played really hard. That’s a dang good football team we just beat. I thought our kids left it all out here. I’m really proud of the way they hung in there. A lot of people figured we would lose tonight, but our kids want to practice on Thanksgiving and we will have that chance.”
Neither team managed more than 150 total yards offensively. Timberland junior running back Jamari Nelson mustered 77 yards rushing to pace the Wolves.
The first half was dominated by defense though each team had a scoring opportunity. Timberland wasted a first quarter interception by Eldon Samuel, missing a 26-yard field goal.
In the second quarter, Mullins put together their best drive of the half, but turned the ball over on downs after reaching the Timberland 14-yard line.
Timberland’s lone scoring drive of the half covered 56 yards with Nelson capping it with a seven-yard run with 1:09 before halftime. Nelson had 41 yards rushing on the drive and finishing with 67 yards in the half.
“We felt like we left some points out there tonight but their defense had something to do with that,” Craig said.
The Wolves began their first two possessions of the third quarter in Mullins territory, but could not move the ball with any consistency. But two Zack Bayles’ punts pinned Mullins inside the 10. The patience paid off as Mullins fumbled a punt inside the 10 and the Wolves recovered at the seven-yard line.
However, Timberland failed to score, missing a 23-yard field goal with 2:53 left in the third.
With better field position, Mullins put the ball in the hands of their Division I prospect, Xavier Legette, who broke off a run of 23 yards to midfield and then, on fourth-and-one from the 49, raced 51 yards for a touchdown with 14 seconds left in the third.
A two-point conversion run attempt failed, sending Timberland into the final quarter with a 7-6 lead.
“We did a nice job on Legette except for that series, but great players are going to make plays,” Craig said.
Mullins came up with a big play defensively two minutes into the fourth, intercepting a pass and returning it to the Timberland 30. The drive reached the nine-yard line but on first down, Mullins fumbled and Timberland’s Terrence Smalls recovered the ball to end the threat.
Neither team threatened for the rest of the quarter as Timberland laid the game on its defense.
“About midway through the quarter, we just decided to let them win it,” Craig said.