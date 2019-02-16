The New York Mets have one of the better farm systems in baseball, according to Minor League Baseball analysts.
Meanwhile, fan-favorite Tim Tebow is expected to start the season with the Syracuse Mets, the franchise’s triple-A affiliate.
Maybe that’s a coincidence, since one player can’t impact the rankings. But Tebow’s talent and popularity have illuminated the Mets’ organization. And the ones holding the flashlight apparently like what they see from him and the hundreds of other players.
“The Mets have a fun combination of a big name coming up now and plenty of potential talent for the future,” MiLB writers said in the evaluation.
Chants and Gamecocks
The MiLB ranked all 30 franchises, with the Mets coming at No. 13.
Other Class A affiliates in South Carolina include the New York Yankees’ Charleston RiverDogs, the Boston Red Sox’ Greenville Drive, and the San Francisco Giants’ Augusta GreenJackets. The Chicago Cubs have a Class A-Advanced affiliate in the Myrtle Beach Pelicans.
The Mets are ranked above the others, with the Giants at 19th, the Yankees at 27th, the Cubs are 28th and the Red Sox are ranked 30th.
The Mets' placement in the top half of baseball is partly an ode to training and skill development being done with the Columbia Fireflies, the Mets’ low-level Class A affiliate.
Take Michael Paez, a fourth-round pick in 2016 out of Coastal Carolina, who won the national championship that year. The third baseman spent half of the 2017 season with Columbia before a promotion to the St. Lucie Mets, their Class A-Advanced affiliate.
Through 121 games last year in St. Lucie, he batted .270 with 11 homers and 48 RBIs.
Paez’s teammate in Columbia and St. Lucie, former South Carolina Gamecock Gene Cone, was promoted at the same time and also produced well for the Mets.
And then there’s Tebow.
Finally a Major Leaguer?
The former NFL quarterback is expected to start 2019 in triple-A, with speculation that he’ll eventually get the call to join the Mets at Citi Field.
For a guy who hadn’t played baseball since high school, Tebow, 31, has been impressive as he enters his third season with the Mets' franchise.
In his first minor-league season in 2017, the former quarterback who led Florida to two national football titles played 64 games for the Fireflies. He batted .220 with three homers and 23 RBIs before his promotion to St. Lucie.
He started the 2018 campaign in double-A ball, belting a homer in his first plate appearance for the Binghamton Rumble Ponies. He went on to play 84 games before a broken hand ended what had been a productive season.
Overall, his numbers have been solid, but not great. Still, it’s clear Tebow is in it for the long run, and is serious about his job.