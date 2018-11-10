The U.S. Golf Association has announced a special ticket offer for the 2019 U.S. Women's Open, good through Dec. 31, that will include an additional one-day ticket that can be gifted to a family member or friend.
In addition, premium tickets purchased for the Wappoo Creek Skybox will come with the opportunity to play a round of golf at the Country Club of Charleston. The U.S. Women's Open will be played there May 28-June 2.
Tickets available for the special offer include:
• Gallery (weekly or single day). These are general admission to the grounds and grandstands.
• Palmetto Pavilion (weekly package or single day). The Palmetto Pavilion is an open-air sports bar-like setting with indoor and outdoor seating. It will be located near the 15th hole.
• Wappoo Creek Club Skybox. The Wappoo Creek Club is an all-inclusive ticket that includes admission to the skybox that offers views of the 12th, 14th and 16th greens.
Tickets can be purchased at uswomensopen.com. Juniors age 18 and younger are admitted free with a ticket-holding adult. Call 1-800-698-0661or email ticketquestions@usga.org.
Cuthbert Classic
Jess Cuthbert and D McCollum teamed for a score of 58 to win the Tommy Cuthbert Gross Division in the Cuthbert Classic, a two-person captain's choice event played in memory of Tommy (Jess's father) and June Cuthbert. The event raised $5,000 for the Tommy Cuthbert Scholarship Fund administered by the Dorchester Free School Board.
Andy Balao and Mike Cobb finished second in the Gross Division with a 60, followed with scores of 62 by the teams of Robert Lindley-Hank Sieling; David Bordiuk-Dennis Slezak; and Simons Cuthbert-Joe Stevens.
Jim Mutispaugh and Derrick Johnson won the June Cuthbert Net Division with a score of 63. Chris Asbell and Patrick Pye finished second at 64, followed by: Jeff Traylor-Jake and Josh Traylor, 65; Marc Horne-Robert Nichols, 65; and Casey Evans-Jeff Winningham, 66.
Carroll, Rich qualify for U.S. Women's Four-Ball
Kennedy Carroll, a Bishop England senior, and Rachel Rich, a junior at Oceanside Collegiate Academy, combined for a score 68 and won the U.S. Women's Amateur Four-Ball qualifying tournament held at Columbia Country Club. Karlee Vardas and Isabella Rawl of Lexington finished second at 69. Both teams qualified for the 2019 Women's Amateur Four-Ball Championship that will be played April 27-May 1 at Timuquana Country Club in Jacksonville, Fla.
Cheraw Fall Challenge
Abigail Schimpf of Daniel Island shot a final-round 69 for a 3-under total of 141 and won the Girls 13-18 age group in the South Carolina Junior Golf Association's Cheraw Fall Challenge played at Cheraw State Park and Green River Country Club. Rachel Rich of Mount Pleasant and Phoebe Carles of Clinton tied for second at 146.
Felix van Kleef of Hilton Head shot 143 and won the Boys 13-18 age group by two shots over J.J. Keene of Daniel Island. Rye Tifft of Mount Pleasant tied for fourth at 148.
Adam Hunt won the Boys 13-14 age group with a two-day score of 147. Logan Lutz of Mount Pleasant finished third at 154 while Waymon Thomas of Mount Pleasant was fifth at 158.
S.C. Players Four-Ball
Christopher Asbell of Moncks Corner and Jeff Sullivan of Mount Pleasant teamed for a two-day total of 130, 14 under par, for a four-shot victory in the South Carolina Golf Association's Players Four-Ball Championship played at Columbia Country Club in Blythewood.
Asbell and Sullivan made eight birdies and two bogeys on their way to a final-round 66. Three teams tied for second at 134 -- Weston Bell/Robert Lutomski, Brian Amick/John Duke, and Mike Cobb/Blake Maull.
Charleston Men's Interclub
Charleston National finished first with 26 points in the Charleston Area Men's Interclub Golf Association match played at Dunes West. Charleston Municipal was second with 16 and RiverTowne was third at even. Stan Petrohovich of Wescott was the top individual with 12 points.
Charleston Municipal leads the yearly standings after 11 matches with 112 points. Charleston National is second with 102, followed by: Legend Oaks, 101.5; Wescott, 88.5; Coosaw Creek, 88; Crowfield, 85; Pine Forest, 85; Shadowmoss, 84.5; Berkeley, 76.5; RiverTowne, 64; Dunes West, 62.5; and Summerville, 56.5.
Coming up
• Nov. 12: Seabrook Island Club and Kiawah-Seabrook Exchange Club seventh annual Veteran's Day golf outing to benefit Ralph Johnson Veteran's Hospital and Fisher House, entry fee for Seabrook Island Club members is $70 plus cart fee; for non-club members entry fee is $120. $50 of the entry fee will be set aside as a charitable contribution to Ralph Johnson Veteran's Hospital and Fisher House, register by calling 843-768-2529 or email golf@discoverseabrook.com.
Aces
Michael Gibbons, Oct. 13, Bulls Bay Golf Club, No. 14, 151 yards, 7-iron. Witnesses: Larry Cantley, Kevin Merrigan.
Tim Chamness, Oct. 27, Club at Pine Forest, No. 5, 117 yards, 7-iron. Witnesses: Scott Weathers, Tom Daniels, Chip Dimaggio.
Chubby Baker, Oct. 28, Country Club of Charleston, No. 17, 117 yards, 9-iron. Witnesses: Richard Woehnker, Kevin Rodenbeck.
D McCollum, Oct. 28, Summerville Country Club, No. 4, 140 yards, 8-iron. Witnesses: Jess Cuthbert, Terry Jenkins, Terence Jenkins.
Gary Rackley, Oct. 28, Country Club of Charleston, No. 17, 132 yards, 7-iron. Witness: Kathy Rackley.
Tom O'Halloran, Oct. 31, Burn Kill-Wescott Golf Club, No. 8, 121 yards, 7-hybrid. Witnesses: Al Hencken, Ken Luttman, Walt Zeski.
Tom Harshbarger, Nov. 1, Legend Oaks Golf Club, No. 11, 129 yards, 8-iron. Witness: Charles Widenmann.
Jerry Martin, Nov. 1, Black Robin-Wescott Golf Club, No. 4, 110 yards, 9-iron. Witnesses: David Kaskin, Bill McQuaid, Andy Menunier.
Travis Hitchings, Nov. 5, Bulls Bay Golf Club, No. 14, 174 yards. Witnesses: Dan Behanna, Michael Baker, Craig Kilgore, Brandon Ray.
Jim Zadora, Nov. 11, Charleston National Golf Club, No. 14, 105 yards. Witnesses: Bob Wiegand, Bill Beebe, Paul Tideman.
A hole-in-one should be reported by the golf course. Please email aces to braswellsports@hotmail.com and to sportsdesk@postandcourier.com.