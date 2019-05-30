us womens open spectators 04.JPG
(From left) Deb Johnson, Ashley Sanders Feld, and Megan Bearce watch from the stands in support as Marina Alex putts at the 11th hole during the U.S. Women's Open at the Country Club of Charleston on Thursday, May 30, 2019. Lauren Petracca/Staff

Thursday at the U.S. Women's Open

Shots of the day

American amateur Gina Kim, a freshman at Duke, holed out for eagle from 141 yards on the par-4 eighth hole, jumping her to a tie for third at 4-under 67.

Unfortunately for Fox, it came just after the network's broadcast ended at 7:30 p.m.

Earlier in the day, Kim holed out for birdie with a sand wedge from the bunker at No. 17.

Shots of the day, part 2

At the notorious 11th hole, Jeong Eun Lee of Korea hit her tee shot from 201 yards to within 8.2 inches of the hole.

She made the putt.

And at No. 6, Pernilla Lindberg of Sweden bounced her tee shot off the flagstick at the 201-yard par-3, the ball stopping 9.1 inches from the cup.

She made the putt.

Lip of the day

Canadian star Brooke Henderson hit the lip twice from a fairway bunker on the 411-yard, par-4 first hole, her 11th hole of the round. Needing two shots to escape the bunker, she double-bogeyed the hole and finished at 1-over.

Celebrity sighting

Noted Charleston golf nut and movie star Bill Murray was spotted at the Country Club of Charleston on Wednesday and Thursday.

No signs of gophers on the course, though.

Overheard

"Par on that hole, you're running. You're running with a smile on your face."

— American star Lexi Thompson after making a 12-foot putt for par on the infamous 11th hole at Country Club of Charleston.

Toughest hole of the day

The Country Club's iconic 11th hole, a 188-yard par 3, lived up to its reputation and was the toughest hole of the day with a stroke average of 3.4744.

The hole yielded 10 birdies, with 66 bogeys and nine doubles.

