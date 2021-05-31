Three local teams vying for state titles this week

The 2020-21 athletic year for high school sports is down to the final week of competition and three area schools look to cap it all off with a state championship this week.
Two baseball teams, Summerville and James Island, along with Ashley Ridge’s softball team have reached the state championship series in their respective classifications. The format is a best-of-three scenario, alternating home sites for the first two games and moving to a neutral site for game three, if necessary.
Summerville will take on Upper State champion Hillcrest for the Class AAAAA championship, starting Tuesday at Summerville at 7 p.m. The Green Wave (24-7) have been ranked No. 1 in Class AAAAA for most of the season and began the season as the Lower State favorite. There have been a few bumps along the way but the Green Wave has persevered.
“They don’t know the meaning of the word quit,” coach Bo Charpia said. “We haven’t been unbeatable but here late in the season, we have been pretty good. I think we have peaked at the right time and the guys are playing with a lot of confidence right now.”
In Hillcrest, Summerville will face a program making their first appearance in the state baseball finals. The Rams are 21-8 this season and navigated a competitive Upper State field through the postseason. Juniors Wyatt Stone and Colin Elmore are AAAAA all-state selections. Stone is a College of Charleston commit.
Summerville will lean on senior ace Aidan Hunter on the mound in game one. The University of South Carolina signee has 10 wins this season. Offensively, USC signee Cole Messina, a catcher, leads the way, along with freshman PJ Morlando (Mississippi State commit) and sophomore third baseman Maddox Webb, who had three hits in Summerville’s 8-5 win over Berkeley last week to clinch the Lower State title.
James Island’s baseball team is back in the finals for the first time since 1999. Fourth-year head coach Matt Spivey knows his Trojans (20-10) will have their hands full with perennial powerhouse A.C. Flora (27-4).
“We know we’ve got work to do but you can’t win it if you’re not in it,” Spivey said. “With these guys, I believe they have some confidence about them. We’ve got a chance. I just want them to enjoy the moment, soak it all in and have fun.”
Junior Hogan Garner (Clemson commit) has been James Island’s ace on the mound, posting an 8-2 record overall. Senior shortstop Julius Reynolds is hitting .301 and had a homer and a two-run double in Friday’s win over Beaufort. Senior outfielder Ayrton Leichner is hitting .307 for the season.
A.C. Flora coach Andy Hallett has won six state titles. The Falcons are led by all-staters Jack Reynolds, Phillips Daniels and Davis Rivers. Reynolds and pitcher Grant Loggins are USC commits while Daniels is committed to The Citadel.
For Ashley Ridge, the third time is the charm for coach Larissa Shannon’s program. After losing in the Lower State finals in 2018 and 2019, the Swamp Foxes advanced to the state finals with wins over Berkeley on Wednesday and Friday of last week.
Pitcher Ashanti Eubanks is an all-state performer this season while infielder Maddie Ingram is one of the area’s top players.
Ashley Ridge’s opponent, Byrnes, is no stranger to state championship series. The program is playing in the finals for the eighth time since 2005 and has won three state titles. Byrnes is 30-1 this spring, led by pitcher Haylee Whitesides, a Clemson signee. Byrnes has won 27 consecutive games heading into Tuesday night’s game one at Ashley Ridge.
AAAAA Baseball – Game 1
Hillcrest at Summerville, 7 p.m
AAAA Baseball – Game 1
James Island at A.C. Flora, 7 p.m.
AAAAA Softball – Game 1
Byrnes at Ashley Ridge, 6;30 p.m.