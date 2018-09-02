Making a hole-in-one, especially the first one, is a memorable experience for a golfer. On Aug. 22, three Snee Farm Country Club members got to share that memory with each other, all scoring their first ace within minutes of each other.
First was Brice Sprayberry, who aced the seventh hole and elicited loud cheers that let other golfers in the club's East/West tournament know something special had happened. A few minutes later, Jason Shaluly's tee shot on the 11th hole rolled in for another hole in one. And not long after, Taylor Schuster matched Shaluly's ace at No. 11.
The East/West tournament pits 18-player teams from the East and West sides of Snee Farm in a two-day Ryder Cup style tournament. But the fact that the East team won this year's even was overshadowed by the three aces.
The odds of three aces occurring in the same event?
Approximately 128,000 aces are made each year with odds of an amateur golfer making a hole in one calculated at 12,500 to 1.
"It was unbelievably exciting, something I won't ever forget. Everybody in my group was going crazy," said Sprayberry, who carries a 3 handicap and played a lot of competitive golf as a junior.
Sprayberry hit a gap wedge on the seventh hole, which was playing 128 yards.
Sprayberry said a short time later they received a text that Shaluly made a hole in one on the 11th hole. And then word spread that Schuster also had scored a hole-in-one on No. 11.
"People are amazed. They've been playing golf their whole life and never heard of anything like it. It's pretty special to be a part of it," said Shaluly, a 14-handicapper who used an 8-iron on the 142-yard hole.
It's tradition for someone who makes a hole in one to buy drinks for everyone, and Schuster said when he heard of the first hole in one he thought of how expensive Sprayberry's bar tab would be. When he received word of the second one he thought Sprayberry would be the second most excited golfer in the event because his bar tab would be split. Schuster's ace turned it into a three-way split.
Schuster, the reigning club champion whose handicap is a plus 1½, used a pitching wedge for his ace. And, his hole-in-one kept Shaluly from winning a skin on the hole.
"I think that's almost cooler than getting paid for a skin. I cut someone else's hole-in-one skin," Schuster said. "It was pretty wild that all three of us made our first hole-in-one on the same day."
CALGA tournament
Judy Hair of Coosaw Creek shot 83 to win field low gross honors while Marie Smith of Shadowmoss won field low net honors with a 68 in the Charleston Area Ladies Golf Association (CALGA) tournament played at Wescott Golf Club.
Flight winners included: First - Robin Moyer, RiverTown, 86 gross; Sandy Bland, Wescott, 86 gross; Deidre Garrard, Shadowmoss, 70 net. Second - Deb Shaw, Coosaw Creek, 95 gross; Arlene Southerland, Wild Dunes, 75 net. Third - Mary Basel, Shadowmoss, 95 gross; Linda Murray, Dunes West, 72 net. Fourth - Mary Sudzina, Charleston Municipal, 99 gross; Donnette Potter, Shadowmoss, 72 net. Fifth - Chiaki Kight, Shadowmoss, 107 gross; Darlene Ryan, Coosaw Creek, 79 net; Stacy Redman, Shadowmoss, 79 net.
Charleston Classic Girls Invitational
Blythewood took the team title with a two-day score of 653 while Bishop England finished second at 667 in the inaugural Charleston Classic Girls Invitational high school tournament played at RiverTowne Country Club. Bishop England's Kennedy Carroll shot 79-75--155 to win individual honors.
Charleston Golfweek Tournament
Jeff Sullivan shot 74 and won the Championship Flight of the Charleston Golfweek Tour event played at RiverTowne Country Club. Tony Capehart won A Flight with a 76. Pete Crocitto won B Flight with a 77. Joey Guariglia won C Flight with an 89. Julie Johnson captured D Flight with an 88.
Coming up
• Sept. 10: Third annual Gavalas Kolanko Foundation charity golf tournament, Daniel Island Club, $500 per player of $2,000 per team, proceeds benefit scholarships for Lowcountry students with disabilities, contact Carrie Andress at carrie@momentumresults.com or call 843-377-8450 ext. 121.
• Sept. 14-15: Charleston Ladies City Amateur, Charleston Municipal Golf Course, $65 entry, visit charleston-sc.gov/golf.
• Sept. 23: Eighth annual Four Paws Golf Tournament to benefit Lowcountry Animal Rescue, Summerville Country Club, $75 per player or $300 per team, call 843-821-3175 or email lowcountryanimalrescue@ymail.com.
• Oct. 4: Summerville Kiwanis Club Golf Tournament to benefit Terrific Kids project, Legend Oaks Golf Club, $85 per player or $350 per team, contact April at 843-875-8569 april.burgess@ firstcitizens.com or Helene at 843-832-7102 hmison@banksc.com.
• Oct. 24: Berkshire Hathaway HomeServices Southern Coast Real Estate Golf Tournament to benefit The Sunshine Kids Foundation, Briar's Creek, contact Beth McKenna at 843-871-5091.
Aces
Dennis Necker, Aug. 15, Charleston National Golf Club, No. 2, 121 yards, 9-iron. Witnesses: Chuck Cross, Frank Peters, Willie Charles.
Jerry Lepore, Aug. 16, RiverTowne Country Club, No. 14, 177 yards, 6-iron. Witnesses: Tom Hawkins, Don Martini.
Matt Bastian, Aug. 17, Cassique-Kiawah Island Club, No. 5, 130 yards, pitching wedge. Witnesses: Brian Cook, Matt Bastian Jr., Dan Bastian, Jeff Heikkenen, Sean Eberhard.
Fred Ulmer, Aug. 17, Bulls Bay Golf Club, No. 12, 125 yards, gap wedge. Witnesses: Brett Crenshaw, Boyd McLeod.
Alvin Edwards, Aug. 22, Dunes West Golf & River Club, No. 12, 134 yards, 5-hybrid. Witnesses: George Wood, Jimy Walker, Craig Bromer.
Taylor Schuster, Aug. 22, Snee Farm Country Club, No. 11, 141 yards, pitching wedge. Witnesses: Matt Stanley, Will Ovenden, Chris Mullins.
Jason Shaluly, Aug. 22, Snee Farm Country Club, No. 11, 142 yards, 8-iron. Witnesses: Cason Hund, Stuart Godfrey, Channing Smith.
Brice Sprayberry, Aug. 22, Snee Farm Country Club, No. 7, 128 yards, gap wedge. Witnesses: Donovan, Matt Holloway, Barney Lynch.
Ross Bailey, Aug. 23, Berkeley Country Club, No. 8, 112 yards, hybrid. Witnesses: Bill Swanton, Edgar Hilzley, Roger Ricciardelli.
Kelsey Bogle, Aug. 25, River Course-Kiawah Island Club, No. 6, 89 yards, pitching wedge. Witness: Brendan Gallagher.
Brad Dickerson, Aug. 26, Dunes West Golf & River Club, No. 6, 141 yards, 8-iron. Witnesses: Dan Garrison, John Harp, Spencer Harp.
Brian DiTullio, Aug. 26, Charleston National Golf Club, No. 2, 130 yards, pitching wedge. Witnesses: Steve Crook, Chris Darling.
Mike Heinlein, Aug. 28, Legend Oaks Golf Club, No. 8, 141 yards, 9-iron. Witnesses: Clay Thompson, Stephen Nixon.
Walt Winningham, Aug. 29, Charleston Municipal Golf Course, No. 11, 135 yards, 6-iron and No. 14, 115 yards, 9-iron. Witnesses: Ken Martin, Guy Via, Larry Boudolf.
A hole-in-one should be reported by the golf course. Please email aces to braswellsports@hotmail.com and to sportsdesk@postandcourier.com.