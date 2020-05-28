Three Citadel football players named to preseason All-America team

Three Citadel football players were named to the preseason All-America team by HERO Sports on Thursday, including quarterback Brandon Rainey as a first-team pick.

Rainey made the first team as an athlete, while linebacker Willie Eubanks III and running back Alex Ramsey, a graduate transfer from Citadel rival VMI, were named to the third team.

A third-team All-American by HERO Sports last season, Rainey accounted for a school-record 30 touchdowns in 2019, becoming just the second Citadel QB to rush for and throw for at least 10 touchdowns in the same season.

He rushed for 900 yards and 17 touchdowns, while also throwing for 1,114 yards and 13 touchdowns. Rainey was the first Citadel QB to throw for more than 1,000 yards in a season since 2008, and his 13 TD passes were the most since the same season.

Eubanks was named to several All-America teams last year, including first-team FCS All-America by The Associated Press, American Football Coaches Association and Phil Steele Magazine.

The Buck Buchanan Award finalist finished the year with 112 tackles, 11.5 tackles-for-loss, four sacks, three forced fumbles, one fumble recovery, one interception and 11 quarterback hurries. His tackle total was the Bulldogs' highest since Travis Stephens (144) and Denny Haywood (134) in 2000.

At VMI last season, Ramsey was named a second-team All-American by The Associated Press, AFCA and STATS after rushing for 1,326 yards and 22 touchdowns to lead the Southern Conference. He also added 50 catches for 323 yards.

The 2019 Walter Payton Award finalist posted six 100-yard performances, including a career-high 207 yards against Wofford. Two weeks later, Ramsey rushed for six touchdowns in an overtime victory against Samford.

Also, Charleston Southern junior defensive lineman Shaundre Mims was named to the third team. The Vanceboro, N.C. native led the Big South Conference with 10 sacks on the season and finished among the conference leaders in tackles for loss.