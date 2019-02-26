If this had been a typical Tuesday morning, Berkeley Middle School sixth-grader Bryce Olheiser would have been in math class.
This week's lessons are on coordinate planes.
Instead Olheiser, along with about 4,500 other students from Lowcountry schools, were at the North Charleston Coliseum watching the South Carolina Stingrays take on the Greenville Swamp Rabbits as part of the hockey team's Education Day promotion.
Greenville scored twice in the second period and beat the Stingrays, 3-2, before a total crowd of 5,218. It was the sixth straight loss in regulation for the Stingrays, who are 0-7-3 in their last 10 games.
For Olheiser, it was the first time he has attended a hockey game.
“I didn’t know anything about hockey,” said Olheiser, who has ice skated at the Carolina Ice Palace. “It’s pretty cool, I like the fights, I didn’t know there was fighting in hockey. I like the skating, too. They are a lot better skaters than me and my friends.”
Olheiser wasn’t the only fan to experience hockey for the first time. Dana Copeland, a sixth- grade science teacher at Berkeley Middle School, was also getting her first taste of the sport. A Moncks Corner native, Copeland said it was a nice diversion from the normal work week.
“It’s a good distraction, a good way to break up the week,” said Copeland, who was named the school’s teacher of the year recently. “I think I should have done a better job researching the rules of the game because I didn’t understand everything that was going on, but it was fun to watch. We’re just not exposed to hockey like we are to other sports around here. I think half of our kids had never seen a hockey game before.”
This week, students in Copeland’s class are learning about arthropods, hissing cockroaches in particular.
“Whenever there’s an education day and the kids can go out and explore different careers in the community I’m all for it,” said Copeland, who ran track at Clemson. “I think sometimes we focus on academics too much and not enough on careers. I think it’s good to expose the children to different careers and focus on other opportunities within the community.”
Plenty of other teams around the ECHL hold similar promotions. The Stingrays played in Education Day games earlier this season at Atlanta and Jacksonville.
The most recent education day game at the North Charleston Coliseum prior to Tuesday was about 10 years ago. The Stingrays hired a new senior vice president of sales and sponsorships last March, and he pushed to revive the promotion.
“We wanted to expose some of the younger kids to the sport, but encompassing an educational element to it as well,” said Derek Goldfarb.
Charleston Southern helped develop a curriculum for students that included the engineering and science involved in making ice, along with other subjects related to the game.
“We wanted to have an educational component to the game and teachers were given a curriculum to work with,” Goldfarb said. “We got a great response from everyone.”
A normal Tuesday night crowd this year has been between 1,500 and 2,500. The Stingrays’ attendance is up from a year ago at 4,052 per game.
““Other than the outcome of game, from a business and entertainment aspect, this was a huge success,” said Stingrays president Rob Concannon. “Having that many kids in the arena was cool. Derek and the entire staff did a great job promoting this.
"There was a different vibe in the building. When we were successful back in the 90s, attracting those big crowds, we were out in the communities, in the schools and spreading the word about the game of hockey and the Stingrays organization. We’ve made tremendous strides over the last year and hopefully this is something that will help us down the road attracting new fans to the game."
Several local businesses, including Borden Dairy, helped provide tickets for some of the students.
“The partnership we’ve got with some of the local businesses was crucial to our success today,” Goldfarb said.