Waymon Thomas and Regan Clifford both admitted there was extra incentive in Wednesday's final round of the Junior Al Esposito golf tournament at Charleston Municipal Golf Course. The winners of the boys and girls 13-18 age groups also would earn an invitation to next month's Beth Daniel Junior Azalea at the Country Club of Charleston.
Thomas, who just turned 13, had to go to sudden death to win the boys title while Clifford scored a five-shot win in the girls competition.
Thomas shot 70-76--146 and beat John Michael Flintom, who posted a 73-73--146, on the first extra hole. Clifford shot 78-80--158 and beat Olivia Erwin. In the 12-under age groups who played nine holes each day, Daniel Donato shot 36-35--71 and finished three shots ahead of Dallas Johnson. Olivia Reed finished with a two-day total of 94, five shots ahead of Catherine Hagood.
"I hit the ball good. A few putts could have dropped. but this feels good," said Thomas, a rising eighth grader at Cario Middle School.
Flintom, a Calhoun Academy student from St. Matthews who finished second for the second straight year, said he had been having trouble pushing his tee shots and that hurt him in the playoff. He pushed his tee shot and had to chip out and made bogey on the hole.
Clifford, a rising junior at Wando, said she "wasn't playing my best but it worked out."
RESULTS
BOYS 13-18: *-Waymon Thomas, 70-76--146; John Michael Flintom, 73-73--146; Johnny Velasquez, 74-73--147; Joseph Keene, 74-74--148; Dylan Ross, 80-69--149; Rye Tifft, 72-77--149; Nick Velasquez, 73-80--153; Luis Thompson, 77-77--154; Harry DeGrood, 75-82--157; Luca Seccareccio, 78-79--157; Andrew Propes, 80-78--158; Luke Walmet, 78-80--158; Daniel Ravenel, 82-77--159; Logan Lutz, 82-82--164; Jesse Nguyen, 85-79--164; Jackson McGowan, 85-82--167; Connor Heyboer, 88-84--172; Jackson Reed, 83-89--172; B.K. Butler, 88-85--173; Tyler Brown, 86-88--174; Edward Orr, 90-84--174; Alex Stephens, 91-85--176; Alex Green, 95-86--181; Ben Cuff, 94-92--186; John Wohlscheid, 112-106--218; Thomas Johnson, 93-NC. *-won with par on first hole of sudden death.
GIRLS 13-18: Regan Clifford, 78-80--158; Olivia Erwin, 83-80--163; Ella Drew Dodd, 85-81--166; Kharynton Beggs, 95-85--180; Raven Turner, 93-88--181; Chayse Cool, 94-88--182; Karla Correa, 97-89--186; Makenzie Norwood, 105-102--207.
BOYS 12-UNDER (9 holes per day): Daniel Donato, 36-35--71; Dallas Johnson, 38-36--74; Tyler Taber, 41-37--78; John-Michael Jenkins, 42-46--88; Sam Sprayberry, 47-46--93; Sky Thompson, 49-47--96; Jacob Jackson, 54-46--100; Wade Hickman, 52-52--104.
GIRLS 12-UNDER (9 holes per day): Olivia Reed, 49-45--94; Catherine Hagood, 48-51--99; Annabel Carman, 57-52--109.