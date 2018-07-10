Waymon Thomas shot a 2-under-par 70 and Regan Clifford posted a 78 Tuesday to lead the boys and girls 13-18 age groups in the Junior Al Esposito golf tournament being played at Municipal Golf Course.
The two-day tournament is a qualifier for next month's Beth Daniel Junior Azalea.
Daniel Donato shot even-par 36 and Catherine Hagood shot 48 to lead the 12-under age groups who played nine holes.
Thomas, 13, of Mount Pleasant got off to a hot start with three straight birdies and posted a front-nine 33 that included five birdies and two bogeys. His last birdie came on the par-5 10th and bogeys at 12 and 14 left him with a 37 on the back nine.
Thomas leads Rye Tifft by two shots. Tifft, an Oceanside Collegiate student, had 18 consecutive pars.
Clifford shot 41-37--78 and has a three-shot lead over Telie McCoy and a five-shot lead over Olivia Erwin.
Tee times for Thursday's final round begin at 8 a.m.
RESULTS
BOYS 13-18: Waymon Thomas, 70; Rye Tifft, 72; John Michael Flintom, 73; Nick Velasquez, 73; Joseph Keene, 74; Johnny Velasquez, 74; Harry DeGrood, 75; Luis Thompson, 77; Luca Seccareccio, 78; Luke Walmet, 78; Andrew Propes, 80; Dylan Ross, 80; Logan Lutz, 82; Daniel Ravenel, 82; Jackson Reed, 83; Jackson McGowan, 85; Jesse Nguyen, 85; Tyler Brown, 86; B.K. Butler, 88; Connor Heyboer, 88; Edward Orr, 90; Alex Stephens, 91; Thomas Johnson, 93; Ben Cuff, 94; Alex Green, 95; John Wohlscheid, 112.
BOYS 12-UNDER (9 HOLES): Daniel Donato, 36; Dallas Johnson, 38; Tyler Taber, 41; John-Michael Jenkins, 42; Sam Sprayberry, 47; Sky Thompson, 49; Wade Hickman, 52; Jacob Jackson, 54.
GIRLS 13-18: Regan Clifford, 78; Telie McCoy, 81; Olivia Erwin, 83; Ella Drew Dodd, 85; Raven Turner, 93; Chayse Cool, 94; Kharynton Beggs, 95; Karla Correa, 9; Makenzie Norwood, 105.
GIRLS 12-UNDER (9 HOLES): Catherine Hagood, 48; Olivia Reed, 49; Annabel Carman, 57.