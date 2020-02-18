'This is common sense.' Burke to make final appeal before SC High School League

Burke High School’s Deon Richardson has a busy day ahead on Wednesday.

As the school’s athletic director, Richardson will make a final appeal to have Burke moved from Class AA to Class A. Burke is slated to make its case before the S.C. High School League appellate panel at noon. Later Wednesday, Richardson, also the boys basketball coach at Burke, will lead his team into a first-round playoff game at Columbia High School.

“It’s going to be a long, busy day but it is important that we do everything we can to make right what we feel is the wrong decision to have us play in AA,” Richardson said Tuesday. “This decision will affect our student-athletes in a big way. We have to fight as long as we can.”

Burke currently competes at the Class AA level but was hoping to be dropped down in the high school league's realignment proposal for the next two years. Burke has twice appealed the decision, arguing that several schools added to Region 6-AA will mean increased travel and expenses for its teams.

The new-look region is comprised of Burke, Hardeeville-Ridgeland, Timberland, Woodland, Lake Marion and Philip Simmons.

“For us this is common sense,” Richardson said. “For instance, as we travel to a game at Hardeeville-Ridgeland, we pass three Class A schools along the way. This travel is going to really put a stress on our budget but also on our athletes. Pulling into school at midnight and having to be up again at 6 a.m. is not fair to the athletes. And instructional time will be lost as well.”

When it comes to attendance figures, Burke appears to have a legitimate complaint. The attendance figures used to set schools in each classification has Burke listed with 326 students. Whale Branch and East Clarendon, both assigned to Class A, also have 326 students.

“To me, with as close as the numbers are and in terms of geography, either or both of those schools could be in AA,” Richardson said.

“We are hoping they will see the common-sense aspects of our case and do what’s right and fair for our kids.”

Burke's case is one of five scheduled for Wednesday. The panel will also hear realignment appeals from Ridge View, Irmo, West Oak and Christ Church.

Region 6-AA honors

Region 6-AA has announced its all-region teams for boys and girls basketball. In boys, Oceanside Collegiate's Quinton Hollis is the region coach of the year and Deshawn Murray of North Charleston is the player of the year.

All-region selections from Oceanside Collegiate are Tristan Freeling, Sam Crowley, Daunta Hagler and Jordan Jackson. Joining Murray from North Charleston are Darjawuan Brown and Trenton Bennett.

Burke’s honorees include Carlos Thorne and Khyree Thompson. Rounding out the boys team are Jaleen Richardson of Timberland and Marc Haight of Philip Simmons.

For girls, North Charleston’s Haley Weed is the coach of the year and North Charleston’s Ca’Vashia Johnson is the player of the year.

All-region picks from North Charleston include Sophia Simmons, Tranell Mitchell-Smalls and Treasure Kinloch. Philip Simmons’ selections are Kennedy Rivers, Zahire Mack and Kylee Kellerman.

China Whaley and Qwanajah Johnson from Burke join Oceanside’s Chalize Wright and Timberland’s Camryn Salters on the all-region team.