“People say football will never go away, but if we can’t get insurance, it will.”
That stark prediction comes from Jon Butler, executive director of Pop Warner, the largest youth football organization in the country.
Butler was featured in a recent ESPN Outside the Lines article by Steve Fainaru and Mark Fainaru-Wada. The story detailed a growing concern for the sport of football and other contact sports.
The ESPN story explains that not long ago there were at least a dozen insurance companies that covered football. Due largely to concerns over concussions and CTE, the long-term brain damage first noted in a former NFL player in 2002, now only one carrier is willing to provide worker’s compensation insurance to the NFL. The NFL no longer has general liability insurance that covers brain trauma.
Likewise, Pop Warner could only find one insurance carrier to cover the organization for head trauma.
Leagues in towns across the country face similar insurance challenges. ESPN cites the Hawkins County, Tennessee, recreation department as one struggling with the insurance crisis. Its previous insurer decided to stop covering football. The department managed to find another carrier, but the cost of the policy increased dramatically.
It is worth noting that not all recreation departments carry insurance policies for football. The Mount Pleasant Recreation Department doesn't provide accident insurance and its website states that any injuries that result from playing football are the responsibility of the participants/parents.
When Pop Warner signed an agreement with the lone insurance company willing to cover head trauma, that carrier insisted on a one-year policy. In theory, that company could continue to drastically increase the cost of the policy and increase the deductibles, much as the NFL’s single insurance provider did when the league renewed its policy.
If the cost of insurance for youth football continues to increase exorbitantly, many leagues won’t be able to afford it. They could try to raise the fees parents pay for their kids to play. But the fees could rise so high that only wealthy families could afford them. These are largely the families who have already been pulling their kids out of the sport.
What if these last insurance companies decide to stop covering the NFL or tackle football at any level? The NFL, with annual revenues approaching $20 billion, could probably self-insure. Youth organizations and rec departments could not. In that case, they would either pay the damages from lawsuits themselves or go out of business.
A town’s basic liability insurance often doesn’t cover lawsuits from sports. Personal insurance policies of the volunteer coaches won’t cover many of these lawsuits and certainly won’t protect the league. And injury waivers parents sign often don’t hold up in court.
The risk isn’t just for football. The ESPN story suggests hockey and soccer could face similar insurance challenges. Honestly, it will be a question facing all contact sports. USA Water Polo faces a class-action lawsuit for allegedly failing to protect athletes sent back into games after suffering concussions.
Why are insurance companies now excluding head trauma or pulling out of the football business completely? There is tremendous uncertainty on what the extent of future liability will be. Will there just be a handful of former players who develop CTE? Or will insurance companies be responsible for covering judgments and settlements totaling $1.8 billion a year, like it does now with asbestos-related claims?
The problem is that CTE often develops decades after the inciting trauma. While some legal experts believe that the lack of a definitive link between football and CTE and the low number of CTE cases will keep future payouts low, others wonder what happens if football gets linked to the far more common Parkinson’s disease and Alzheimer’s disease. The financial implications could be staggering.
Instead of pulling away from the sport altogether, insurance companies could try to decrease their risk by forcing behaviors to make the sports safer, much like what they’ve done with college fraternities.
Insurance companies largely set policies for fraternities that specify strict restrictions on alcohol, policies that fraternities mostly ignore. Should an accident occur at a party violating the alcohol policy, the insurance company is off the hook. The students involved and their parents are then potentially responsible for what could be huge financial verdicts.
Carriers willing to cover football could require changes to make the sport safer – medical education of coaches, athletic trainers present at every game and practice, mandatory neurocognitive testing, even a ban on tackling – as part of its efforts to allow football to continue but still mitigate the risk.
This insurance issue could be anything from a temporary setback for football to the biggest threat to the sport’s survival.
Editor's note: David Geier is an orthopedic surgeon in Charleston and author of “That’s Gotta Hurt: The Injuries That Changed Sports Forever.”