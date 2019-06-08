Individual and team accolades keep rolling in for the Charleston RiverDogs.
Seven of Charleston’s players were selected for the South Atlantic League All-Star game later this month, the most from the club since 2005.
And it’s well deserved. Charleston, the New York Yankees’ low-level Class A affiliate, is in first place in the SAL South Division. The first-place RiverDogs are leading the 14-team league in hits and are among the top five in average, home runs and RBIs.
Despite all of that, Charleston still had something to gripe about when the All-Star Game rosters were announced — one of the RiverDogs' seven selections wasn't on the list.
Late flowers for Brandon Lockridge
Maybe his season didn’t start off the way he wanted it to. But center fielder Brandon Lockridge deserved to be named an All-Star on Tuesday with the rest of his comrades instead of getting the late bid on Friday.
Regardless, he'll be there for the June 18 game in West Virginia.
Fellow outfielders Canaan Smith and Josh Stowers are going, as well as pitchers Luis Gil and Alexander Vizciano. Rounding out the RiverDogs’ selections are utility infielder Mickey Gasper and catcher Josh Breaux.
All of the nods are well deserved. But Lockridge’s nine homers and 31 RBIs are the most on the team, and his 10 stolen bases are second to Stowers.
To be fair, the fifth-round pick from the 2018 draft did struggle out of the gate, batting just .168 through the first month of the season. But since the start of May, Lockridge has batted .316, helping Charleston reach the top of its division.
Not to mention, he’s hit more long balls than all of the non-Charleston outfielders selected for the all-Star game, and leads each one in multiple other categories.
Long story short, Lockridge should have been a lock, even with a subpar start to the year.
Other All-Star notables
Not all of the leagues in the minors have announced their all-star rosters. But a few have and they include players with Palmetto State connections.
Chris Williams — After batting .262 with 40 homers and 161 RBIs through four years at Clemson, Williams was taken by Minnesota in the eighth round of last year’s draft. The first baseman is batting .220 with eight home runs and 20 RBIs for the Twins’ Class A squad.
Weston Wilson — Wilson batted .246 at Clemson with seven homers and 49 RBIs through two seasons. Milwaukee took the third baseman in the 17th round of the 2016 draft, and he’s hit 10 HRs for the Brewers' double-A team this year.
Adam Hill — Hill was a dominant starting pitcher for South Carolina, netting 44 starts through three seasons. He averaged a 3.58 ERA and struck out 260 batters through 226 innings of work. Now with the Brewers (after the New York Mets drafted him in 2018 and traded him in January), Hill has posted a 5-4 record through 10 starts in Class A ball.
Brandon White — A Columbia native who pitched at Lander, White was taken in the 12th round by Atlanta in the 2016 draft. This season, he’s posted 3-2 record with a 0.62 ERA in 17 relief appearances.