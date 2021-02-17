Third time is the charm for Summerville wrestling as Green Wave advance to state finals

After heart-breaking disappointments the last two years in the Class AAAAA Lower State finals, the Summerville High wrestling team captured the Lower State title on Feb. 17, beating River Bluff 34-24.
Summerville advances to the state finals on Saturday at Dreher High School, taking on two-time defending state champion Hillcrest.
Summerville improved to 10-0 on a season shortened by the COVID-19 pandemic. The Green Wave rallied from a 21-14 deficit by claiming wins in four of the final five matches.
“We knew we had the upper hand in the lower weights, but we had to weather the storm up top,” Summerville coach Darryl Tucker said. “We got that pin at 195 and the decision at heavyweight. All we needed was two wins to finish it up and our little guys have been wrestling really well the last two weeks.”
Kyle Combs got a huge pin at 195 to close the margin to 21-20. River Bluff won at 220, 7-6, but Summerville’s Rubin Izzard scored an 11-2 win at 285 to the team score at 24.
Xavier Anderson dominated the 106 boutm winning 12-3 to earn four team points. Benjamin Guilliam put the capper at 113, posting a second period pin.
Other Summerville wins included Gavin Butler (126), Brayton Killiri (132) and Aiden Jurey (138),
Summerville last made an appearance in the finals during the 2014-15 season.
“It’s a great feeling to get over the hump,” Tucker said. “We were shut down for 38 straight days (due to COVID-19 protocols), but these guys never pouted, never complained. We got the green light and they came back and went to work. I am really happy for our guys, so happy for my staff and our administration. Summerville wrestling is back where it needs to be. No matter how we finish this off, I am so proud of our team.”
Hanahan High School’s dreams of a state championship in wrestling were dashed by visiting Gilbert High School in the Class AAA Lower State final on Wednesday.
The Indians bounced the Hawks from title contention with a 44-33 victory in front of a packed house.
“I’m real proud of the team for the regular season they had,” coach Ray Adkins said. “We almost kicked the door down and went to state. Tonight was a reflection of their effort.”
Hanahan’s Alex Herriott and Jeffrey Vasquez put together back-to-back pins at 220 pounds and heavyweight to give the Hawks a slim 21-17 lead after seven of the 14 bouts.
But the Indians responded with wins in four of the next five matches, including three by fall, to build a 38-27 advantage and iced it when Landon Bastian won via fall in the first period at 138 pounds.
Hanahan's other winners were Austin Guerrero (160), Josh Shaw (182), Gavin Qualls (126) and Reed Stevenson (145).