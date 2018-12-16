COLUMBIA — South Carolina has had over two weeks since a regular season-ending win over Akron, time to take care of academic responsibilities and rest from a bumpy 12 games. The Gamecocks won more than they lost, but hardly ever had an easy one, and saw what seemed like half the roster get hurt.
They’re back on the practice field Monday morning, free from school restraints but having to polish off the rust and get their fundamentals back in tune. Then comes preparation for Virginia.
Mood?
“I think as much as anything, you’d like to go out with a win,” USC coach Will Muschamp said. “Your lasting memory of your last football game, you want to be in the situation where a victorious locker room is a lot better than the other.”
Five things to watch as the Gamecocks begin bowl practice:
1. Different up front
Left guard Zack Bailey broke his left fibula against Akron and will miss the bowl game. In terms of personnel, it’s an easy fix — USC will repeat what it did in the fourth quarter with the Zips, which is move center Donell Stanley into Bailey’s spot and start Chandler Farrell at center.
The hard fix is Bailey is the Gamecocks’ best lineman, a sure bet to be playing on Sundays a year from now, and his absence could affect the opposing pass-rush and USC’s suddenly lethal offense. The Cavaliers only have 23 sacks this year; the Gamecocks have only given up 20.
Having Stanley still in there and simply moving over a spot shouldn’t affect the up-tempo offense USC has mastered the last half of the season. Farrell will be the focus. He’s a veteran, having been around for three seasons, but this will be his most extensive game action.
2. Walking wounded
The defensive lineup will be the same as it’s been the last half of the season. If he’s healthy, he’ll play — no matter what actual position he might have to play.
The Gamecocks have run out of fingers and nearly toes trying to plug all the leaks in their defensive dam. They’ll head to Charlotte minus their best interior lineman (Javon Kinlaw, who had hip surgery) and starting corner Keisean Nixon, who had a fractured bone in his neck revealed during a post-Akron scan.
They stand to return Jaycee Horn, who can play some of Nixon’s spot if need be while also helming his usual nickel; Jaylin Dickerson, who can help at safety; and edge rusher Bryson Allen-Williams, who gives the Gamecocks a much-needed blitz presence. Keir Thomas can also play in place of Kinlaw, and Aaron Sterling may be able to go.
Otherwise, it’s trying to get another 60 minutes out of whoever can play what.
3. Deebo
Everyone understands Deebo Samuel’s decision to sit out the bowl game and start his NFL prep. The guy’s been injured since he’s been at USC and he finally got through a season unscathed — no sense risking that now when it’s about to pay off.
Not everybody likes the decision, but it’s been made and it’s not going to change. But understandable or not, it leaves a massive hole in USC’s gameplan.
The Cavaliers usually boot kickoffs out of the end zone, so there probably wasn’t going to be too much of a return game, but in any case, Samuel won’t be back there. A.J. Turner, Rico Dowdle or Shi Smith could be there instead.
Smith can also step into Samuel’s outside receiver role, while Josh Vann can play inside, but how will quarterback Jake Bentley do without the best set of hands on the team? Can they run the speed sweep anymore? Do they have to re-design the entire third-down playbook?
4. Time to play
USC has strong leadership, but it’s sometimes hard to get everybody on the same page. Will all the players be as enthused about playing in damp, gray Charlotte instead of sunny Florida? Is there any loss of excitement due to playing Virginia before New Year’s instead of Michigan on New Year’s Day?
It should be noted that it was rainy at last year’s Outback Bowl and it didn’t seem to sap any spirit. But the Gamecocks at least had a week in Florida beforehand, instead of an hour up I-77 to a place all have been several times (and will be there again in August).
The Gamecocks’ camaraderie will almost assuredly make this a moot point. They’re playing somewhere after Christmas, and it’s not in Shreveport or Birmingham. The season didn’t go the way they wanted, but there’s still a chance to get out of it the right way.
5. Last call?
Muschamp has been mum on any players’ potential early entry plans, as have the players. Kinlaw already said via Twitter that he’s coming back next year, but the two biggest names — Bentley and Bryan Edwards — have not said one way or the other.
Each has applied for their NFL paperwork, as they should have, but they still have the decision to make. That may come when the paperwork is returned or after the game, depending on how each feels.
Bentley and Edwards each have a shot to leave USC as two of the all-time greats, if not greatest by their statistics, with another year of school. But each could also be hearing the lure of being paid to play, and to do it while being healthy.