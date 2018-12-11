CLEMSON — Eleven days after Clemson's football team won its fourth straight ACC Championship and 10 days after the Tigers learned they would play Notre Dame in their fourth College Football Playoff appearance in as many years, it's time to get to work.
Players have been resting and taking exams. Coaches have been recruiting — and in Dabo Swinney's case also making a cameo on the Los Angeles Lakers' radio broadcast on a recruiting trip to the west coast.
But come Wednesday, the Tigers will be back on the field for the first official bowl practice ahead of the Dec. 29 Cotton Bowl in Dallas.
As they do so, here are five things to watch:
1. Time management
This time a year ago, as Clemson was bound for the Sugar Bowl with its third date in as many years with Alabama, what Swinney told the media he enjoys so much about bowl preparation each time out is the jigsaw puzzle known as time management. As the Clemson coach pointed out, every bowl-eligible team is allotted the same amount of time to practice and prepare for opponents. But what those teams do with that amount of time differs and that is where creativity is key.
Notre Dame began practice on Saturday. Clemson is starting four days later. Swinney and his staff have already studied tape and begun thinking about matchups, but nothing will have translated onto the field until now.
"Experience is great for sure, but you've got to play well," Swinney said. "What it all comes down to is four quarters of good football. I do love our team. I think we've got a bunch of veterans that have a good visual of how they got to prepare and get themselves ready."
2. Trevor Lawrence
By now, Trevor Lawrence, Clemson's star freshman quarterback, is more than settled into his role of leading this Clemson offense, but he hasn't seen the type of defense at any point this season that he will see in the Fighting Irish. Notre Dame ranks 21st nationally for total defense — 15 spots ahead of Texas A&M's defensive unit, a group Clemson saw back in September and beat when Kelly Bryant was still with the Tigers. Since Lawrence took the starting QB job, the Tigers haven't faced a defense as stingy as the Fighting Irish.
Notre Dame also has the country's No. 9 scoring defense and the nation's No. 36 passing defense. Fighting Irish defensive back Jalen Elliott has four interceptions on the year, tied for 13th nationally.
3. Clemson's safeties
It is no secret Clemson's secondary has been exposed at points during this season — most specifically in a concerning performance against South Carolina — but more than the secondary as a whole, the safeties have had problems.
Notre Dame is going to want to take full advantage of that. The Fighting Irish's quarterback, Ian Book, is a lot like Lawrence in that he relies on his arm to help pick up explosive chunk plays downfield. Book averages 224.4 yards per game through the air — more than Lawrence's 200.5.
If there is a glaring Clemson weakness to exploit, it is this one. And it also happens to be one of Notre Dame's greatest strengths.
4. Tigers' defensive line
The end is nearing for Clemson's esteemed defensive line, major factors behind Clemson's No. 3 rush defense nationally. Look for Christian Wilkins, Clelin Ferrell, Austin Bryant and Dexter Lawrence to all have more fun in the coming weeks than at any point in their careers. But look for them to perhaps be more focused than ever, as well.
5. Intangibles
There are several intangibles at play here, including the fact that Clemson and Notre Dame each have four common opponents to study on tape: Wake Forest, Pittsburgh, Florida State and Syracuse.
Clemson also has the advantage of CFP experience, while Notre Dame hasn't competed for a national championship since the 2012 season, before the playoff's inception. The Tigers have been in the CFP four of the five years it has existed, meaning they have at least had a shot at the national championship every year the seniors have been with the program. Swinney knows this. So too does Kelly.
"Well, I think the experience is not a negative. It's definitely a positive when you have some guys that they have an understanding of the pace and can maybe bring up some of the younger players," Swinney said.
"I do (think it's a Clemson advantage)," Kelly followed. "I think it's important that they've been in those kinds of games and that venue. I don't think there's any substitute for that. What follows is the hype and the distractions that are easy to happen unless you've experienced it."