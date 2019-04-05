COLUMBIA — He’s always thinking about the next step.
“We need a big crowd Saturday,” South Carolina coach Will Muschamp said Wednesday during his call-in radio show.
Spring games are glorified scrimmages, an excuse to bring in fans and give them a glimpse of what they may see in the fall, but mostly a chance to get the younger players some live reps. Those are important, as is the bevy of recruits who will attend.
Thus, Muschamp’s request for full seats. Never can tell which top prospect will be on the sideline.
As for the Gamecocks, seven things to look for as Muschamp finishes his fourth spring and heads into a critical season:
QB2
Who gets the most snaps at backup quarterback? Dakereon Joyner or Ryan Hilinski?
Not to discount Jay Urich, but it will be one of those two that wins the job in the fall. While they’ll try to keep the reps equal among the three Saturday, the one who looks the best may gain a slight edge.
Defensive depth
It was hard to appreciate the depth of USC’s defensive line last season since it was only seen due to rampant injuries. But a year later, those players are stronger and more prepared to play.
With Javon Kinlaw and Daniel Fennell out Saturday, expect to see Jabari Ellis and Rick Sandidge get plenty of snaps. Sandidge was thrown in quicksand before he was ready last year but knows what he’s getting into this year.
“At the end of the day, I chose to play in the SEC,” he said.
Ball hawks
Muschamp and his staff are very excited about the amount of young, skilled talent they have in the secondary (another position wracked by injuries last year). Jaycee Horn, Israel Mukuamu, R.J. Roderick and J.T. Ibe will all be on display Saturday.
Jamyest Williams, fighting the same shoulder that has KO’ed him the past two seasons, may get some light work as well.
Totin’ the rock
The good news is USC has experienced running backs. The bad news is after three years with the same guys, there still isn’t one that’s the clear-cut workhorse.
Rico Dowdle will probably take it easy Saturday, but A.J. Turner and Mon Denson should get several carries. The youngsters — Lavonte Valentine, Deshaun Fenwick and hyped rookie Kevin Harris — should get more than the veterans.
Hands team
Special teams coach Coleman Hutzler mentioned that blocking a punt (something that leads to victory 90 percent of the time, he claims) has been a point of emphasis this spring. The Gamecocks have yet to get one in Muschamp’s three seasons.
Perhaps all-SEC punter Joseph Charlton will be asked to slow down a bit on Saturday, just so someone can get a hand up and show everyone else it’s possible.
The third man
Shi Smith is sliding into the outside receiver role vacated by Deebo Samuel, while Bryan Edwards helms the stretch-the-field spot. Who’s in the slot that Smith filled so beautifully?
Josh Vann? Chad Terrell? Chavis Dawkins? Darius Rush?
Smith and Edwards are divine but there has to be a steady third (and fourth, fifth, sixth) receiver.
Steve’s seconds?
The off-the-bench play, where a receiver runs from the sideline onto the field to catch a touchdown, has become a USC spring-game staple. Past scorers include Dawn Staley and Jadeveon Clowney.
Steve Spurrier was chosen last year but dropped the ball.
“I got blamed because it was a bad wind,” Muschamp said.
With Spurrier’s stint as the Orlando Apollos’ head coach on hold, and before Masters week, perhaps a mulligan?