If Charleston Southern’s football team holds any hope of winning a third Big South Conference title in the last four years, it must find a way to derail the explosive Kennesaw State Owls in Saturday night’s conference clash at Buccaneer Field.
Kennesaw State (6-1 overall, 2-0 Big South) is the defending conference champion. CSU (3-3, 1-0) won the title the previous two years with victories over Kennesaw State. Last season, the Owls whipped the Bucs, 38-0.
Kennesaw State is ranked second nationally in the FCS coaches poll. The Owls rank near the top nationally in virtually every key offensive and defensive category.
“We know who’s coming, they’re very good,” CSU head coach Mark Tucker said. “We have a heckuva challenge ahead of us. If we are not ready to play, we’re going to have problems. They are a veteran team, lot of fifth-year guys. They should be good and they are good.”
A CSU victory would be among the biggest upsets in FCS football this season. For that to happen, here are four things the Buccaneers must do:
Contain Owls QB Burks
Kennesaw State senior quarterback Chandler Burks is a legitimate national player of the year candidate. He currently leads the nation with 17 touchdowns on the ground, with five more passing scores.
He paces an offense that is second nationally in rushing with 377 yards per game. The Bucs must contain Burks, but also slow down the rest of the Owls' offense. CSU limited Burks to only 26 yards on 11 carries in last year’s game, but still lost.
Get the run game going
For the first few games this season, CSU’s running game was productive and consistent at over 200 yards per game. Those numbers have dwindled recently, including only 122 yards against Presbyterian last weekend. The offensive line has not been consistent this season and the Bucs have to move the chains and create scoring opportunities. Running backs Terrence Wilson and Ronnie Harris need to produce.
“We are not executing in the run game like we can and that has to improve,” Tucker said. “What we had last week is not what we want or expect in our offense.”
Force the Owls to throw
Kennesaw State is built to run the football. CSU’s defense has been suspect against the run this season but has to play well Saturday. The Owls have rushed for more than 400 yards in four games this season. The run defense for CSU needs to have its best game of the year.
CSU’s pass defense has been solid, ranking first nationally among FCS schools. If CSU can slow the run game and force the Owls into third-and-long passing downs, the veteran secondary may be up to the challenge.
Special teams must be special
Kennesaw State leads the nation in kickoff return average at 45.7 yards per game. Isaac Foster has returned two kicks for touchdowns already this fall. A strategy may be to corner kick or kickoff out of bounds.
CSU has its hands full with the Owls’ offense so taking the kick return game out of play may be a wise move, assuming, of course, that CSU will kickoff several times.
CSU also has been strong on special teams with punter Kyle Reighard and placekicker Tyler Tekac. The Bucs can’t win this game with field goals but Tekac may get several opportunities and will need to put points on the board when possible.
Prediction
Kennesaw State 38, CSU 17