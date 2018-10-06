I have to admit it. I love my LA Dodgers, always did even when they were in Brooklyn.
They are one of my passions. I watch most of the Dodgers' televised games, including the ones that end at 2 a.m. in our time zone.
But in reality, a tennis player might run and hit more in one game than a baseball player runs and swings in an entire nine-inning game. And, of course, women's pro tennis players might play as many as 30-39 games in one match.
At the lower levels of professional tennis such as the International Tennis Federation $25K U.S. Women's Pro Circuit finishing up at LTP Tennis this weekend, there might even be a greater differential over baseball in favor of the players involved in the Mount Pleasant tournament. These young women are fighting for their tennis lives, and in so doing almost every match turns out to be a battle of willpower and perseverance.
In short, this is women's tennis at its best, even if the competition might at times involve a couple of players no one has ever heard of. Of course that wasn't the case on Saturday in what might be called the "Match of All-Time" for local women's tennis, and that's not an exaggeration.
Long-time local tennis followers will cherish the moment in Charleston tennis history. Saturday's LTP semifinal between hometown star junior Emma Navarro and former local junior Ellie Halbauer brought back memories of other special events in local tennis.
Navarro, the current queen of local tennis, was facing Halbauer, the player expected to follow in Shelby Rogers' footsteps into big-time tennis. She still might. And anyone who watched Halbauer play on Saturday probably would agree. Halbauer played that well in her 7-6 (2), 6-2 win over Navarro.
"I was nervous," Halbauer said. "Mentally, I felt a little more pressure since we both grew up in the same place and I was the older player.
"This was like me playing Shelby (Rogers) . . . the pressure would be on Shelby."
There was the time back in the 1980s when Andre Agassi showed up at Creekside Tennis and Swim for a $10K satellite event as an unknown kid. What a treasure that became for those few fans in attendance.
Who would have ever thought that this young kid with the long hair named Agassi would become an all-time great of the game?
Who knows what the future might hold for these women who played at LTP this past week. A Serena-like player might even be in the making, or an Jelena Ostapenko.
LYMAN, NASH COMMIT
Oceanside Collegiate Academy standout Kat Lyman is headed for Annapolis. The 17-year-old senior has verbally committed to play tennis for the Naval Academy.
Lyman is in Charlotte this weekend to compete in a Junior ITF tournament as she prepares for her next step in tennis, college. Lyman is one of the top juniors in the South. Two years ago, she won the girls 16 singles crown in the Southern Closed Championships.
Meanwhile, Chad Nash has verbally committed to play for Furman. Nash trains at the Randy Pate Tennis Academy full-time. Nash said he likely will not play high school tennis next spring. He has played tennis the last three years for Hanahan, starring on two Class AAA state championship teams as well as being a co-champion of the High School League's Class AA-AAA state singles tournament last spring.
Nash won a summer collegiate circuit ITF event at Furman this summer, and that week played an important role in his selection of the Paladins.
Both Lyman and Nash have confirmed that they will sign their letter-of-intents with Navy and Furman, respectively, during the early NCAA signing period.
CARTER WORLD SEMIS
Brenda Carter made a big run in the ITF Super Seniors World Individual Championships held recently in Umag, Croatia. She advanced to the quarterfinals in women's 70 singles before losing to former pro tour player/top seed Ellie Krocke of the Netherlands, 7-5, 7-5.
Carter then teamed up with Krocke to also advance to the doubles semifinals.
COTUNA SPARKLES
Abby Cotuna is another up and coming young star of local tennis. She plays high school tennis for Berkeley and resides in that area, but makes the trip to LTP Tennis to participate as a full-time member of Randy Pate's academy.
"Abby is having an outstanding sophomore season," said Berkeley coach Joe Harnage about his star player, who was a member of the All-Lowcountry team last fall.
"She is currently 15-0 including four wins at a preseason tournament in Florence. We are anxious to see her repeating her successes in the upcoming state singles tournament."
Pate has been impressed by Cotuna's work ethics and expects her to make a move up through the ranks of junior senior.
HIGH SCHOOL PLAYOFFS
The SCISA state girls playoffs are just a week away. With Emma Navarro joining Rebecca Spratt at the top of the Ashley Hall lineup, the Panthers will be heavy favorites to replace Porter-Gaud as the Class AAA state titlist.
The SCISA playoffs will run Oct. 15-20.
The High School League playoffs also are coming up, with Nov. 10 set for the state championships.
The SCHSL singles tournament is scheduled for Nov. 12-13.
Reach James Beck at jamesbecktennis@gmail.com. See his latest columns on the U.S. Open at ubitennis.net