Charleston, SC (29403)

Today

Rain early...then remaining cloudy with showers in the afternoon. High 59F. ENE winds shifting to NW at 10 to 20 mph. Chance of rain 100%. Locally heavy rainfall possible..

Tonight

Cloudy skies this evening. A few showers developing late. Low 39F. Winds NNW at 5 to 10 mph. Chance of rain 30%.