CLEMSON — Dexter Lawrence spent the entirety of Clemson’s 2017 football season with a secret. A rather large one, too, considering how well the star defensive tackle pulled it off.
But now the cat is out of the bag, and the Clemson junior is coming clean. His news is baffling.
While it is now common knowledge that Lawrence was never fully healthy in 2017 following offseason toe surgery last summer, what was not known until Tuesday night was just how severe his pain actually was from Day 1. Making it his mission to hide how injured he was from Clemson's opponents, the truth is Lawrence was never anywhere close to 100 percent. Clemson hid his reality to near perfection.
“I was about 45 to 50 percent last year,” Lawrence conceded. “Last year around this time, I had a club foot, basically. That’s what (defensive tackle) Christian (Wilkins) calls it.
“(But now) I can pick my feet up, (the foot) is not dragging. Last year, it was dragging a lot. I can feel myself push off of it, I can walk on my toes, I can do toes raises, I can hang on my toes. I can do a lot of stuff that I really couldn’t do last season.”
In other words, Lawrence is fully healthy for the first time in over a year. The last time he felt as healthy as he does now dates all the way back to the end of his freshman season in 2016. Considering he still started 12 games in 2017, still earned second-team All-American honors and still picked up first-team All-ACC honors on a less-than-half-strength foot, it speaks to how dangerous Lawrence should be in 2018, his NFL draft-eligible year.
If opponents were concerned about the Tigers’ defensive line last year, those fears are only going to amplify this year.
“A healthy version of Dexter Lawrence is a very good thing,” defensive coordinator Brent Venables said. “It’s like — way different.”
Indeed.
As Lawrence described it, he “got a nerve block during surgery,” last offseason which, in turn, “irritated some of my nerves in my leg and foot." That took several months to come back from, regardless of how he disguised it. Never able to fully recover, it was only about a month ago when Lawrence felt like he fully was gaining his strength back after he was non-contact all spring.
He first started to notice he was trending in the direction of where he wanted to be when he discovered he could keep up with this teammates during sprints again over the course of Clemson’s final summer session.
“(Then), I was in the training room and I was walking and I was getting on my toes (and it was), ‘Oh, OK.’ It kind of came out of nowhere,” Lawrence said. “I guess all the time I was still building my strength. The feeling just came back.”
As the beginning of 2018 opens, Lawrence weighed in last week at 339 pounds, the exact target weight he was hoping to hit after not being as mobile as usual. To accomplish that, Clemson’s chef and nutritionist had him on a strict meal plan that limited his portion sizes when it came to what he ate, and he weighed himself regularly, even twice a day at some points this summer.
Having relied so much on his hands in 2017 to make up for “playing one-legged inside,” as Venables put it, Lawrence says now his hands are better than ever. He plans to enter 2018 as versatile as ever, too.
“Dex looks real good. He’s still a work in progress, but he looks really good. I personally enjoy it because it takes a lot of pressure off of me,” Wilkins said. “It’s like, you’ve got a 300-something pound guy and a 350-pound guy, who are you going to double-team?
“It’s just good to be out there with him … I’m just excited for what’s in store for him.”