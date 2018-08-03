CARTERSVILLE, Ga. — Joey King isn’t fond of allowing eighth-grade students on the high school practice field when spring football begins each year.
King, the head coach at Cartersville High School, said there are still so many fundamentals a 14-year-old needs to master before he can strap on a helmet and play high school ball. He noted the huge learning curve when it comes to the lingo, system and style of play.
But in the spring of 2014, King's first as head coach at Cartersville, that notion would be tested.
When the new coach and his family arrived in the tight-knit north Georgia community about 45 minutes from Atlanta, King made it his mission to get to know everyone and everything about his new home.
In his conversations about football, he learned there were two quarterbacks he needed to meet — each of them talented in their own right. One was a rising junior and the team's starter. The other was a 6-foot-2 eighth-grader whose exploits for his middle school team were raising him to almost legendary status.
The young star was to enroll at Cartersville High School the following fall. King paid him a visit and immediately realized he needed to make an exception to his rule about eighth-graders. He knew Trevor Lawrence, now a freshman at Clemson, deserved a spot on his practice field.
Weeks later and a few practices in, the Purple Hurricanes ran a pass play with Lawrence at quarterback. On the play, an inside receiver freed himself from a linebacker and was open for a fraction of a second.
“Trevor hit the kid in the head with the ball,” King laughed, marveling at how this eighth grader was already so in tune with reading coverages even when his own receiver failed to realize he was open.
During practice a couple of days later, a bad snap from center forced Lawrence to scramble for the ball. He grabbed it off the ground, jumped in the air and made an off-balance throw downfield that was right on target.
Half frustrated, half flabbergasted, Cartersville’s defensive coordinator could only shake his head. King looked at quarterbacks coach Michael Bail, who would later remind King that a year earlier Lawrence was playing kick the can behind the bleachers during Cartersville games, and made a declaration.
“Whoa,” King said. “This kid is going to be special. Whatever 'it' is, he has it."
But that was just the beginning. The hype machine was only just heating up.
Lucky for Lawrence, he learned how to master the spotlight early and often. The reserved, prodigal teenager had no other choice.
A national sensation
Fast forward to last fall. It’s Friday night in Cartersville with Lawrence firmly established as the team’s quarterback, and the line at Capri Restaurant directly across the street from the high school is out the door and wrapped around the building.
The local bank parking lot, between Capri and the school, is used for overflow traffic on football nights. The lot is already full, two hours before kickoff. Cartersville, where the mayor is the school’s play-by-play announcer and the speed limit is 25 mph, is a circus.
Thousands of fans have already shown up. Most are in purple, there to support the local team and its anointed hometown hero. But some have traveled from other cities in Georgia, and even other states, to get a glimpse of how good this golden boy with the long blond locks really is.
Darrell Givens, a former Cartersville Middle School custodian and owner of Capri, is having another busy night.
Givens is the unofficial chef of the Purple Hurricanes and famous for his chili cheeseburgers, a real culinary work of art with slaw oozing from the middle and chili covering the bun. On game days he feeds the entire football team the same meal: hamburger steak, baked potatoes, salad and toast.
When Lawrence started making headlines, Givens opted to skip the games and instead keep his restaurant open into the evening. Givens said his business in this town of about 18,000 people increased by almost 40 percent on Fridays last fall.
He takes the order of a customer sitting in the small diner where Lawrence’s autographed pictures hang and where a generous piece of lemon pie will only set you back $2.45.
If Givens doesn't recognize you, he'll ask where you're from. One customer tells him he drove with his son all the way from Tennessee just to see Lawrence play.
Over the course of Lawrence’s four years at Cartersville, he's had to learn to deal with fame. One man drove all the way from Ohio and approached Lawrence as he was getting into his pickup truck after practice. All he wanted was an autograph and photo with the quarterback.
At a restaurant in Louisiana, Lawrence and his family were eating when a man driving past saw him through the window. The guy came back and approached Lawrence, begging him to play for LSU.
Random strangers off the street walked through the school to catch a glimpse of Lawrence. More than 100 college coaches visited Cartersville, creating a scene King described as rivaling Grand Central Station. Once at an away game, there were so many people lined up for autographs that the football team slipped Lawrence out the back gate by somewhat-jokingly having another, taller player on the team pose as Lawrence.
When Lawrence arrived at Clemson this spring, people recognized him when he went out for meals. This was before he ever took a snap at the collegiate level.
The Lawrence-mania is real. It is undeniable both locally and on a national level. And for small-town Cartersville, the people there couldn’t be prouder of their communal son.
“He created a curiosity,” said Cartersville school superintendent Marc Feuerbach, who was the principal when Lawrence was in high school. “That curiosity then led to more people coming to games to really see Trevor.”
But behind the scenes, those who know Lawrence best insist the attention and hype hasn't change him.
The most important thing you need to know?
“He’s extremely normal. Which is odd to say for someone in his situation,” Cartersville defensive coordinator Conor Foster said.
“That’s him,” coach King added.
He can thank his family for that.
'You are worthy'
Amanda and Jeremy Lawrence’s second-born son always had an energy to him as a child that was completely wide open at any given moment.
Laid back and more quiet now as a teenager, it wasn’t always that way for Trevor, whom Amanda’s brother used to call the “most coordinated uncoordinated kid” he had ever seen.
On the one hand, young Trevor was a standout football, baseball and basketball player in the backyard with his friends. On the other hand, he tripped over his shoe laces on a routine basis.
While her older son, Chase, couldn’t be more opposite from Trevor and is now a phenomenal artist, Amanda noticed that Trevor always had the athletic passion.
And there was something else about him, something that hasn't changed at all.
“Trev really has an uncanny just calmness about him. Even in the midst of very intense circumstances or situations, Trevor’s got a pretty level head and he’s been able to handle that,” Amanda said. “My husband is really like that too. He probably gets that from his dad. He’s just calm, cool and collected.”
Over the years, as Lawrence finished high school with two state championships, 41 straight wins as a starter, 13,000-plus passing yards and two state records (previously held by Deshaun Watson), that trait came to his aid many times.
Externally, the football field appears much less daunting when he remembers who he is internally: a protective older brother of seven-year-old sister Olivia, a wildly proud younger brother of artist Chase, a fishing enthusiast, a young adult of deep faith and a normal teenager who only months ago was attending his high school prom.
“This is what we’ve always told Trevor even before he got really well-known: You’ve got to know who you are,” Amanda said. “If you didn’t have all these people telling you how great you are, you’ve got to still know that you’re still worthy, you’re worth somebody and you’re a child of God.”
'A generational talent'
In less than a month, Lawrence will slip on a Clemson uniform for his first college game and, at last, one of the most highly anticipated quarterback debuts in the country will come to fruition.
Where Clemson goes with its quarterback situation and how the Tigers decide to handle the delicate balance of using senior Kelly Bryant and Lawrence remains to be seen.
King, who plans to watch Lawrence on television and listen to Clemson games on the radio every Saturday, says his former quarterback is ready for any role Clemson needs.
Coaching Lawrence has been a bucket-list reality that high school coaches usually only dream of.
“I think he’s a generational talent,” King said. “I really do. I’ve never seen one that good.”
Then he paused.
“And probably won’t.”
Perhaps the same goes for Clemson.