CLEMSON — It was July when Clemson coach Dabo Swinney first revealed that he was considering a two-quarterback system for his offense, and it was immediately thereafter that the second-guessing began.
Critics immediately wanted to know how the Tigers expected to have any sort of offensive flow when two opposite-skilled quarterbacks could be taking the snaps at any given minute. Outsiders wondered what it meant for Clemson's wide receivers and what their numbers would look like.
But all along, Swinney knew that if both Kelly Bryant and Trevor Lawrence had proven they both deserved to play — as each of them have up to this point — he would find a way to make it work.
He had to get Bryant, the senior, and Lawrence, the freshman, on board. And he did.
Then, he had to tap into one of his greatest resources as Clemson's head coach. That resource is Tony Elliott.
Three weeks into Clemson's season, all of the chatter about the quarterback situation has revolved around the players and their performances on the field. But Elliott, the Clemson co-offensive coordinator, is the man behind the scenes making it all work from up his vantage point up in the booth.
As the Tigers' primary play-caller, it is Elliott who is having to juggle how to make decisions on the fly from quarterback to quarterback when at any given moment he can have the run-heavy Bryant handling the show or the pass-heavy Lawrence ready to sling the ball downfield.
Because of how fast Clemson plays, Elliott, the offensive guru who has a background in engineering, is making quick, precise decisions that can affect the outcome of a game. And so far he seems to have handled it well. Elliott took a little heat for the play-calling against Texas A&M last week, but to date he has risen to the occasion performing a task that perhaps many other coordinators around the country would struggle with.
"It really hasn't been a challenge for me thus far," Elliott said this week. "Obviously both guys have shown that they deserve the right to play. Both of them have grasped the game plans and so obviously, the biggest thing for me, the biggest challenge is how are defenses going to defend us and is there a difference in the way they're going to defend the two quarterbacks?
"Thus far, they've played them both the same way."
Elliott is no stranger to the pressure that his job brings and the scrutiny it regularly welcomes, but the uniqueness of this situation is what makes his task particuarly fascinating. Having taken over as co-offensive coordinator in 2014, all Elliott knew early into his new gig was quarterback Deshaun Watson, who split time with no one, and Bryant, who held down the job solo in 2017.
Adding Lawrence into the mix presents a new task for Elliott, who is now juggling the normal ebbs and flows of any other regular college football game, but with multiple personnel.
If the numbers are any indication, he is having success early, though he admits he would like to see the Tigers run the ball more than they did against Texas A&M. To date, Clemson leads the nation in passing plays over 40 yards and the Tigers have more than half the number of 40-yard plays this year alone in two games than they did in all of 2017.
Players make plays, but the play-calling has to allow them to do so first.
“We want to be more of an explosive offense, get those explosive plays back. And I feel like we did that last week,” Bryant said. “Now, (defenses) have to worry about the run and the pass.”
The Tigers can thank Elliott for that.
Hurricane discussions
With several football teams across the Carolinas, including South Carolina, deciding to cancel games this week because of Hurricane Florence, Clemson officials have been asked why they didn't do the same. Clemson's football team will play Georgia Southern on Saturday, but instead of the game kicking off at 3:30 p.m. as originally scheduled, it will be at noon. The game will be shown on ESPNU.
Clemson athletic director Dan Radakovich was on SiriusXM ACC Radio on Thursday morning to give a little insight as to why the Tigers made the decision they did.
Radakovich said the athletic department gained some intel from weather services and the university's emergency preparedness unit, who essentially told Clemson that the effects of Florence will not be felt in the Upstate until Sunday, and that the area would only get heavy rain. By moving kickoff time up by three hours, fans can get home earlier and avoid the rain.
He added that the proximity of Clemson and Georgia Southern's campuses to each other played a role in not canceling the game, as Georgia Southern can take the 200-mile trip to Clemson by bus and not by plane. As of Thursday morning, Clemson had not considered canceling, but if things change, it would not be out of the realm of possibility Friday.
"First and foremost we want to make sure that safety is at the top of the list for our fans, for our student athletes for absolutely all the citizens of the state of South Carolina," Radakovich told the radio station. "I will tell you guys that as late as 10 minutes ago, we were on with the folks who run our emergency preparedness information here on campus, and we will continue to monitor this situation."