CLEMSON — It was a little more than 100 days ago when Bobby Petrino took his seat at the ACC's annual football Kickoff event in Charlotte and uttered the words that continue to haunt him to this day.
Petrino, who is in his second stint as Louisville's head coach, was asked how the Cardinals' offense was going to move on without the best player in team history — Heisman Trophy winning quarterback Lamar Jackson.
Hindsight is typically 20/20, but even at the time, his answer raised eyebrows.
"I expect us to be better," he said at the time. "I expect us to be more balanced, (have) the ability to get more guys involved, particularly in the running game. I really like our receiving corps coming back. I really think it's one of the strongest corps coming back."
Eight games into the season, the numbers don't back that up.
Louisville's rushing offense is ranked No. 119 in the country. The passing offense is No. 71.
Louisville is sixth in the ACC when it comes to total receiving yards, but its total offense is 114th in the country and last in the ACC.
Clemson coach Dabo Swinney has tried to convince the media that Louisville is "not a 2-6 football team" and "very capable of playing with anybody," but the reality is the Cardinals should come nowhere close to beating second-ranked Clemson on Saturday.
Louisville, 2-6 overall and 0-5 in the ACC, is a 37-point underdog.
What happened to the Cardinals? Their demise can be attributed to several factors.
First and foremost, the Cardinals are ranked 127th in the nation in turnover margin out of 130 teams. Their margin is minus-10.
"When you turn the ball over at the rate that they've turned it over, you're going to end up coming up on the short end of the deal a lot," Swinney said. "And that's what has happened to them."
Indeed, only three teams in the country rank lower than Louisville in turnover margin — Rutgers, TCU and East Carolina.
In a four-point loss to Florida State in September, Louisville threw two interceptions, one of which led to the Seminoles' game-winning drive, and fumbled the ball five times.
New starting quarterback Jawon Pass has had his struggles, but his supporting cast is not exactly doing its part either. Louisville ranks tied for No. 119 for sacks allowed, a telling statistic in terms of the type of protection he is getting.
Last but not least, the opposite side of the ball is not picking up much slack either. Louisville's total defense is ranked tied for No. 101 in the nation despite its passing defense ranking tied No. 25. The rushing defense is a cellar dweller at No. 125, a reality that will not bode well against Clemson's Travis Etienne.
"Coach Petrino has never been one to make all these declarations and 'We're going to be this, we're going to be this, we're going to be this.' He kind of calls it how it is. He felt this was his most talented team, he felt this was his fastest team and his most explosive team. He felt they'd be a little more consistent this year post-Lamar Jackson," Clemson defensive coordinator Brent Venables said.
"(But) you've got to make layups. We know what that's like. If you're not making layups, it's hard to get into a rhythm and it's hard to win.
"When you're making layups, everything's great. When you're not making layups — nothing looks good."
Louisville knows that all too well.