A little more than a month after travelling to Tuscaloosa and shocking the college football world for 30 minutes, The Citadel had reason to thump its chest one more time.
And it did it at the expense of the No. 4 Oklahoma Sooners.
With No. 1 Alabama putting a 21-0 beating on the Sooners in the first quarter, the social media crew at The Citadel took to Twitter to remind everyone that the Bulldogs had fared slightly better.
.@AlabamaFTBL First Quarter points vs. The Citadel - 7 @AlabamaFTBL First Quarter points vs. @OU_Football - 21. 🤷♂️🤷♂️🤷♂️#FireThoseCannons | #TheCitadel pic.twitter.com/xhzndOya3n— The Citadel Football (@CitadelFootball) December 30, 2018
The Citadel played Alabama to a 10-10 halftime tie before the defending national champions asserted themselves in a 50-17 win.
That performance won fans in November. Saturday's tweet won them hundreds more.
Well done. Well done. pic.twitter.com/h3Rju1npeV— Craig Brashier (@CraigBrashier) December 30, 2018