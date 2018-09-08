As he lined up in the end zone in his safety position, Citadel defensive back Aron Spann III felt something different coming.

Chattanooga had just scored in overtime to pull within a point of the The Citadel, and now the Mocs were going for a 2-point conversion and the victory.

"I had a feeling it would be a trick play," said Spann. "I just didn't know which side it would come from. We just weren't disciplined, didn't keep our man, and they got us."

The play ordered by Mocs coach Tom Arth was an end-around pass thrown by receiver Bryce Nunnelly. Tight end Jordan Giberti blocked briefly, then leaked out to the right to catch the winning pass in The Citadel's 29-28 loss.

What does a game winning play sound like? Watch the Nunnelly to Giberti reverse for the 2-pt conversion & win! ➡️😤⬅️🙌 #ForTheCity pic.twitter.com/qjiEq1jIob — Chattanooga Football (@GoMocsFB) September 9, 2018

"Giberti was wide open," said Nunnelly, who caught 10 passes for 268 yards and two scores. "He was so open, and it took like 20 minutes to get to him. I thought, please catch it, please catch it. It was a great catch by him, not a great throw by me."

It was a call that Citadel coach Brent Thompson saw coming, as well. Mocs kicker Victor Ulmo had missed field goals of 41 and 34 yards. And the Bulldogs had scored convincingly in OT, with Jordan Black scoring from 5 yards out for a 28-21 Citadel lead.

"It was a good call because he got it," Thompson said. "It would not have been as good of a call if we tackle the guy in the backfield like we had an opportunity to. I don't think (Arth) was going to stop us, so I would have gone for two, too."

• Thompson passed up a chance at a 47-yard field goal try in the first half. On the Bulldogs' opening drive, he ordered a punt on 4th and 10 from the Mocs' 33. Two Citadel players ran into each other at the goal line, allowing the punt to go into the end zone.

Three plays later, Mocs QB Nick Tiano hit Nunnely for a 76-yard TD.

• The Citadel had its first instant replay of the season in the first half, on a fumble by freshman fullback Clay Harris at the Mocs' 29-yard line. It appeared Harris' knee might have been on the ground before the ball came out, but the call was not overturned. That set up Tyrell Price for a 16-yard TD run for the Mocs' second score and a 14-0 lead.

• Linebacker Noah Dawkins led The Citadel with seven tackles, while safety Aron Spann III had five stops and an end-zone interception. Russell Hubbs and Joseph Randolph II each had tackles for loss ... Freshman punter Matthew Campbell was called on only three times after punting eight times for a 44.6-yard average at Wofford.

• Former Citadel QB Dominique Allen made his ESPN+ debut, calling the game alongside play-by-play man Kevin Fitzgerald and sideline reporter Danielle Hensley ... Citadel captains were Aron Spann III, Rod Johnson, Russell Hubbs and Jordan Black.