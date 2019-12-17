Already the Southern Conference defensive player of the year, The Citadel's Willie Eubanks III has added to his collection of postseason honors.

Eubanks became just the 20th Citadel player to be named an All-American by The Associated Press on Tuesday when he was selected to the first team FCS squad.

Wofford lineman Blake Jeresaty, a product of Bishop England High School, also was named to the first team. Charleston Southern defensive lineman Nick Salley was named to the third team defense.

Eubanks, a 6-2, 215-pound junior, was a finalist for the Buck Buchanan Award, which goes to the top defensive player in FCS. He finished the season with 112 tackles, 63 solo, with 11½ tackles-for-loss, four sacks, three forced fumbles, one fumble recovery, one interception and 11 quarterback hurries.

He became the first Bulldog to eclipse 100 tackles since Kailik Williams in 2016 and his tackle total is the highest since Travis Stephens (144) and Denny Haywood (134) in 2000.

Eubanks recorded double-digit tackles in six of the 12 games this season, including three of the last four games. He posted a season-high 13 tackles and three quarterback hurries against Elon. He recorded 10 solo tackles and forced a fumble on a sack against Samford.

Against Chattanooga, Eubanks was credited with nine solo tackles, while adding four tackles-for-loss, two sacks and a forced fumble.

Past Bulldogs to make AP All-America teams include Paul Maguire (1959), Brian Ruff (1976-76), Stump Mitchell (1980), Jim Gabrish (1984-85), Scott Thompson (1986-87), Morris Robinson (1990), Andre Roberts (2007-08) and Dee Delaney (2015-16).

Citadel quarterback Brandon Rainey was named third-team All-America by HERO Sports this week, while punter Matthew Campbell made the HERO sophomore All-America squad and offensive lineman Johnathan Toole was named to the freshman team.

2019 ASSOCIATED PRESS FCS ALL-AMERICAN TEAM

FIRST TEAM

OFFENSE

Quarterback — Case Cookus, senior, Northern Arizona.

Running backs — Pete Guerriero, junior, Monmouth; James Robinson, senior, Illinois State.

Offensive linemen — Drew Himmelman, junior, Illinois State; Dillon Radunz, junior, North Dakota State; Blake Jeresaty, junior, Wofford; Spencer Blackburn, senior, Eastern Washington; PJ Burkhalter, junior, Nicholls State.

Tight end — Adam Trautman, senior, Dayton.

Wide receivers — Juwan Green, senior, Albany; Cade Johnson, junior, South Dakota State.

All-purpose player — Chris Rowland, senior, Tennessee State.

Kicker — Luis Aguilar, junior, Northern Arizona.

DEFENSE

Linemen — Derrek Tuszka, senior, North Dakota State; Ron’Dell Carter, senior, James Madison; Sully Laiche, senior, Nicholls State; Aaron Patrick, senior, Eastern Kentucky.

Linebackers — Dante Olson, senior, Montana; Willie Eubanks III, junior, The Citadel; Zach Hall, senior, Southeast Missouri State.

Secondary — Kordell Jackson, junior, Austin Peay; Brandon Easterling, junior, Dayton; Greg Liggs Jr., senior, Elon; Anthony Adams, sophomore, Portland State.

Punter — Alex Pechin, senior, Bucknell.