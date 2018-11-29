After a week of geographically challenged trash talk on social media, the issue was settled on the field Thursday night at Johnson Hagood Stadium.
The Citadel snapped a four-game skid against Charleston Southern with a 43-14 rout before 7,877 fans on a chilly Lowcountry night, staking its claim as the better of the two college football teams in the greater Charleston area — including the Twitter battleground precincts of North Charleston, Ladson and Goose Creek.
"We got handled, and we know it offensively," said CSU coach Mark Tucker, whose team was held to -1 yard rushing and 75 yards total. "The Citadel did a nice job defensively, giving us different looks and taking looks away ... But we got handled, period. You call things like they are, and that was the worst output we've had offensively."
The Bulldogs wrapped up a second straight 5-6 season with three victories in their last four games, the lone loss including a 10-10 halftime tie at No. 1 Alabama. In a game postponed from Sept. 15 by a hurricane, Charleston Southern (5-6) fell short in its attempt at a sixth straight winning season.
Five different Citadel players scored touchdowns in a first half that included 13 penalties, two punt blocks returned for TDs, a safety, a 77-yard kickoff return for a score by the Bulldogs' Raleigh Webb, and a highlight-worthy TD catch from Citadel receiver Ryan McCarthy. The Bulldogs led by 37-14 at the break.
"Terrific defense, we played a great defensive game," said Citadel coach Brent Thompson. "Offensively, we played well at times, sloppy at times, but I was really impressed with how we played on defense."
It was a bittersweet night for Webb and Citadel quarterback Brandon Rainey. Both were high school teammates of Vanderbilt tight end Turner Cockrell, who died Thursday night of cancer at the age of 21. Rainey, who usually wears No. 16, donned a No. 82 jersey on Thursday in honor of his teammate at Allatoona High School in Acworth, Ga.
"There were lots of emotions tonight, and I'm glad we got to go out there with our team," said Rainey, who learned of his friend's death just before kickoff. "If I'm going to find out news like that, I want to be with this group of guys.
"They kept me upbeat, took me under their wing and got me through it."
Rainey scored the Bulldogs' first TD on an 8-yard run, and The Citadel led by 14-0 after Joe Douglas blocked a CSU punt and Dante Smith scooped up the ball on the sideline and ran 24 yards for a TD. It was the second special-teams score for the Porter-Gaud grad, who also ran for two TDs in last week's 50-17 loss at Alabama.
CSU came right back with a punt block of its own as Darin Smalls picked up a kick blocked by Shadarius Hopkins and ran 13 yards for a score to make it 14-7.
The Citadel's Cole Owens downed a punt at the CSU 1 to set up a tackle in the end zone for a safety by Aaron Brawley for a 16-7 lead. Webb's 77-yard return of the ensuing kickoff put the Bulldogs up by 23-7 with 9:36 left in the half.
CSU rallied again behind London Johnson's 21-yard TD pass to Taz Lindsey to make it 23-14, but The Citadel scored twice in the final two minutes of the half.
A 36-yard run with a reverse by Webb set up Grant Drakeford for a 21-yard TD and a 30-14 lead. The Bulldogs' forced a punt, and Rainey found McCarthy down the sidelines for 45 yards.
Two plays later, Rainey hit McCarthy from 18 yards out at the front pylon on the right side of the end zone. The official on the spot ruled McCarthy out of bounds, but instant replay showed that McCarthy had his foot down just inside of the pylon.
The instant-replay booth overturned the call on the field, and McCarthy's TD made it 37-14 at the half. The Citadel added field goals of 33 and 39 yards by Jacob Godek in the second half.
• With Charleston Southern expected to have vacate three of its victories over The Citadel due to NCAA violations — one from 2014 and two from 2015 — the Bucs' official record against The Citadel will fall to 2-6. The Citadel's record in the series is officially 6-5. Charleston Southern also is expected to have to vacate its Big South Conference football title in 2015.