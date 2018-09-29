Towson quarterback Tom Flacco plays his home games in Johnny Unitas Stadium. On Saturday against The Citadel, the Tigers' senior quarterback did a fair impression of the NFL Hall of Famer.
Flacco, the younger brother of Baltimore Ravens' QB Joe Flacco, ran for two touchdowns and passed for two more as the 25th-ranked Tigers raced past the Bulldogs 44-27 in Towson, Md.
The Citadel (1-3) could not build on the momentum of last week's 38-31 win at Mercer and is off next week before a string of five straight Southern Conference games. Towson improved to 3-1 to celebrate the 50th anniversary of Tigers football.
Tom Flacco is 10 years younger than brother Joe, about whom the "elite" debate has raged among NFL fans. A grad-student transfer from Rutgers, Tom is a speedy 6-1, 208-pounder who started his college career at Central Michigan.
He's found a home at Towson, and on Saturday abused the Bulldogs' defense for 253 passing yards and 185 rushing yards as the Tigers, of the Colonial Athletic Association, piled up 608 yards of total offense.
"We didn't execute a great game plan," Citadel coach Brent Thompson said after the game. "One thing we needed to do was not give up big plays and to convert drives into points. In the first half, we didn't convert drives into points."
#HeGone 🏃♂️💨Tom Flacco has rushed for more yards in a single game than any quarterback in the Tigers' 50 year history.It breaks the 132-yard mark set by Connor Frazier set back in 2015 at Elon. pic.twitter.com/z5XcfUrGUY— Towson Football (@Towson_FB) September 29, 2018
What went right
The Citadel's patient triple-option offense eventually got to the Tigers, as fullback Lorenzo Ward ran for 180 yards and a score and the Bulldogs rushed for 341 yards. Quarterback Jordan Black added 47 yards and two TDs, and the Bulldogs converted 4 of 7 chances on fourth down and got field goals of 30 and 44 yards from beleaguered kicker Jacob Godek.
As they have in all four games this season, The Citadel fell behind early — 24-10 at the half and 38-17 in the third quarter. The Bulldogs rallied again but could get only as close as 38-24 after Black's 42-yard TD run with 5:19 left in the third quarter.
What went wrong
This list is much longer.
The Citadel's defense had no answer for Flacco, who hit 15 of 22 passes for his 253 yards and averaged 12.3 yards per carry. Flacco had runs of 78 and 51 yards, and threw passes to seven different receivers, with gains of 33, 43, 21, 29, 24 and 21 yards.
"He's a good player, he really is," said Towson coach Rob Ambrose. "He ignites our offense, and we're lucky to have him."
The Bulldogs were able to shut down the run game and get after the QB for five sacks against Mercer. But Towson's zone-read rushing attack gashed The Citadel for runs of 34 yards each by tailbacks Shane Simpson and Kobe Young.
"We gave up some big plays and it put us behind," Thompson said. "In order to be successful against a very good team, a top 25 team, a very athletic team that did a great job, you just can't do that."
Turning point
After Towson scored on its first possession, on Flacco's 28-yard pass to Sam Gallahan, the Bulldogs had a chance to come right back. Raleigh Webb ran free past the Tigers' secondary, much as he did on a 77-yard TD against Mercer. But Black overthrew him this time, The Citadel had to punt, and Towson raced to a 21-3 lead.
Black ended up hitting just 3 of 16 passes for 63 yards, with an interception on a throw behind Webb that bounced off the receiver's hand.
Looking ahead
The Citadel is off next week before a stretch of five straight Southern Conference games, with home games against ETSU, Furman and Samford. Off to a 1-3 start and 1-2 in the SoCon, the Bulldogs need to come up big in that stretch.