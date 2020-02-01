The hits just keep on coming for The Citadel basketball team.
On Saturday, news broke that 6-7 graduate transfer Eddie Davis III has left the program, while promising 6-9 freshman Brady Spence suffered an apparent knee injury at Mercer.
Plus, the Bulldogs lost their 10th straight game, dropping a 76-71 decision to a streaking Mercer team at University Center in Macon, Ga.
Kaiden Rice led the Bulldogs (6-15, 0-10 Southern Conference) with 17 points, and 6-9 freshman Stephen Clark added a career-best 14 points on 7 of 11 shooting. Kaelon Harris and Fletcher Abee scored 12 each for The Citadel, which lost despite shooting 75 percent from the floor in the second half.
Daniel Love scored 14 points for Mercer (12-11, 6-4), which has won six straight and was coming off a 71-55 road upset at SoCon leader East Tennessee State. The Bears scored 30 points off of 18 Citadel turnovers.
The Citadel made 14 of its first 17 shots of the second half and turned a nine-point halftime deficit into a 57-56 lead with 5:43 left on a 3-pointer by Tyson Batiste. Mercer answered with a 6-0 run, with a 3-pointer by Diego Rivera and a 3-point play by Ethan Stair, for a 62-57 edge at 5:08, and pushed the lead back out to nine.
The Bulldogs got it back to 71-67 on a Harris layup with 56 seconds left but could get no closer.
"We made some mental mistakes," Citadel coach Duggar Baucom said. "Our offensive execution in the second half was amazing, but we couldn't keep guys from turning it over. We lost three guys in the game due to injuries, and we didn't have any guys left to put in there. When you are undermanned, you can't make mental mistakes. And you have to do better than 10 of 20 from the foul line in a five-point game.
"Our guys fought hard, but it was too little, too late."
The Citadel announced before the game that Davis, who transferred in from Hartford, had left the team after practice on Thursday. Davis was averaging 8.1 points and 5.7 rebounds. And during the game, Spence went down awkwardly, grabbing his knee as he fell to the floor, and did not return to the game.
The Citadel also is playing without junior forward Hayden Brown and guards Jackson Gammons and Jerry Higgins, all out with various injuries.
Clark, making his second start, added three rebounds and four assists to his 14 points, and turned the ball over only once in 32 minutes.
"Stephen Clark was amazing," Baucom said on his postgame radio show. "We were going to redshirt the kid a month ago, but thank goodness for him. That's a pretty good line for a freshman in his second start, and we played him at both the four and the five."
With Mercer's top scorer, guard Djordje Dimitrijevic, out with an illness, The Citadel opened the game in a box-and-one defense focused on Bears guard Ethan Stair.
That helped the Bulldogs to an early 14-5 lead, with freshman Clark scoring a couple of buckets and Rice draining a 3-pointers.
But after a Mercer timeout, the Bears ripped off a 22-2 run as The Citadel went more than three minutes without a bucket. Guard Jeff Gary, a transfer from UNC Wilmington, hit two treys and Mercer closed the half on a 26-8 run for a 31-22 lead at the break.
The Citadel made just 8 of 24 shots from the field in the first half, including 2 of 12 from 3-point range.
The Bulldogs are at UNC Greensboro on Wednesday.