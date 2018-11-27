Tubby Smith has seen a lot during a 28-year coaching career that includes a national championship at Kentucky in 1998 and 18 NCAA Tournament appearances.
But Smith, now the coach at his alma mater, High Point, has never seen anything like the shooting display The Citadel put on Tuesday night at McAlister Field House.
The Citadel set a school record for 3-pointers against a Division I foe by sinking 23 against the Panthers, rolling to its third straight victory with a 112-87 triumph.
"The best I've ever seen," said Smith, "the best I've ever seen. And I was at Kentucky with Rick Pitino and we were raining 3s like this. But I don't know that I've ever seen a team shoot like that against a team I've coached. It was incredible."
The Bulldogs (5-2) made 23 of 40 from deep for 57.5 percent; their 23 treys are the most by a Division I squad this season. Sophomore Kaiden Rice hit 8 of 13 from deep for 26 points, senior Matt Frierson was 7 of 11 for 23 points and transfer guard Connor Kern went 5 of 6 for 17 points.
With new point guard Lew Stallworth running the show with 14 points, 12 assists and six rebounds, it was the way Duggar-ball looks in coach Duggar Baucom's dreams.
"That's what I visualize at night and in the morning," said Baucom, whose team has three straight wins over non-conference D-I foes, including road wins at James Madison and South Florida. "And they carried it out. We moved the ball like that at South Florida but didn't make as many shots.
"Tonight, it all was going in."
The Panthers (3-4) of the Big South Conference hung close for a while due to a 45-31 edge in rebounding, including 26-6 on the offensive glass and 20-8 on second-chance points. Jahaad Proctor led five Panthers in double figures with 24 points.
But High Point could not match the Bulldogs' shooting, hitting just 4 of 28 from beyond the arc.
"You can't simulate their system in practice," Smith said. "And to be honest, that's the first time I've seen it. Our guys are so used to help-and-recover defense, but you can't help off your man at all. You almost have to give them the layup."
Trending up
• Rice, a 6-6 sophomore, has made 14 of 22 shots from 3-point range over the last two games and is shooting 46 percent from 3-point range this season, averaging 13.1 points off the bench.
"When you runs this system, it's great for getting 3s up," Rice said. "It's pretty exciting."
Said Baucom, "I've never seen anybody mature quite like Kaiden has, not only on the court, but in the Corps of Cadets ... It's fun when they are sharing it like they are and nobody cares who scores."
Trending down
• Matt Frierson ruined his perfect record by making a 2-point shot against High Point. In the first six games, all 30 of his baskets were from 3-point range. He's 37 of 76 from 3-point range this season, and 1 of 3 on 2-point shots ... Only 556 spectators turned out for Tuesday's game.
Coming up
The Bulldogs open Southern Conference play on Saturday at home against Mercer, off to a 4-3 start after a 90-65 win over Brewton-Parker on Tuesday. The Bears were picked fifth in the SoCon preseason poll, and have wins over Piedmont, UT Martin and Maryland-Eastern Shore.
Mercer has lost to UAB (75-67), Georgia State (62-60) and N.C. State (78-74).