Noah Dawkins (copy)

Citadel linebacker Noah Dawkins was one of nine Bulldogs named to all-Southern Conference football teams on Tuesday. Provided/Citadel Athletics 

The Citadel landed nine players on all-Southern Conference teams voted on by league coaches and media.

Offensive lineman Tyler Davis, linebacker Noah Dawkins, defensive back Aron Spann III and punter Matthew Campbell made the first team named by the coaches. Defensive lineman Joseph Randolph II made the second team.

Campbell, center Haden Haas, fullback Clay Harris, defensive back Chris Beverly and defensive lineman Mason Kinsey were named to the all-freshman team.

The media picked Davis, Randolph and Campbell to the first team, with Dawkins and Spann on the second team.

Davis earned first-team honors for the second straight season after switching from center to guard. Dawkins leads the Bulldogs with 13½ tackles for loss and had 5½ sacks and two interceptions.

Spann leads the team with three interceptions, all three in the end zone, and has 44 tackles. Campbell averages 44.1 yards per punt, with 15 punts of more than 50 yards. Randolph has 33 tackles, including 13 for loss. Beverly started every game as a true freshman and ranks third on the team with 48 tackles.

A redshirt freshman, Haas has played every snap at center this season. Harris has rushed for 350 yards and four touchdowns, including 126 yards and two TDs in a win at Western Carolina. Kinsey has five sacks and 6½ tackles for loss.

Samford quarterback Devlin Hodges was named the SoCon offensive player of the year by league coaches and media, with Chattanooga's Isaiah Mack the defensive player of the year. ETSU running back Quay Holmes is the freshman of the year,and Bucs coach Randy Sanders the coach of the year.

2018 Coaches All-SoCon Team

Offensive Player of the Year – Devlin Hodges, Samford, R-Sr., QB

Defensive Player of the Year – Isaiah Mack, Chattanooga, Sr., DL

Freshman of the Year – Quay Holmes, ETSU, RB

Jacobs Blocking Award – Matt Pyke, ETSU, Sr., OL

Coach of the Year – Randy Sanders, ETSU

First-team offense

QB Devlin Hodges, Samford

RB Quay Holmes, ETSU

RB Andre Stoddard, Wofford

OL Tyler Davis, The Citadel

OL Matt Pyke, ETSU

OL Bo Layton, Furman

OL Zach Weeks, Western Carolina

OL Justus Basinger, Wofford

TE Owen Cosenke, Western Carolina

WR Kelvin McKnight, Samford

WR Bryce Nunnelly, Chattanooga

First-team defense

DL Nasir Player, ETSU

DL Ahmad Gooden, Samford

DL Isaiah Mack, Chattanooga

DL Miles Brown, Wofford

LB Noah Dawkins, The Citadel

LB Jared Folks, ETSU

LB Dylan Weigel, ETSU

DB Aron Spann III, The Citadel

DB Tyree Robinson, ETSU

DB Brandon Dowdell, Chattanooga

DB Kareem Orr, Chattanooga

First-team special teams

PK Grayson Atkins, Furman

P Matthew Campbell, The Citadel

RS Dejuan Bell, Furman

Second-team offense

QB Tyrie Adams, Western Carolina

RB Tee Mitchell, Mercer

RB Lennox McAfee, Wofford

OL Andy Godwin, Furman

OL Austin Sanders, Mercer

OL Antwan Johnson, Samford

OL Noah Ramsey, Chattanooga

OL Cole Strange, Chattanooga

TE Evan Wick, ETSU

WR Marquise Irvin, Mercer

WR Chris Shelling, Samford

Second-team defense

DL Joseph Randolph II, The Citadel

DL Tremond Ferrell, ETSU

DL Jaylan Reid, Furman

DL Derek Mahaffey, Chattanooga

DL Thad Mangum, Wofford

LB Adrian Hope, Furman

LB LeMarkus Bailey, Mercer

LB Aaron Harris, Samford

LB Marshall Cooper, Chattanooga

DB Jeremy Lewis, ETSU

DB Aaquil Annoor, Furman

DB Marvin Tillman, Western Carolina

DB JoJo Tillery, Wofford

Second-team special teams

PK JJ Jerman, ETSU

P Luke Carter, Wofford

RS Rohan Martin, VMI

All-Freshman Offense

Haden Haas, The Citadel

Clay Harris, The Citadel

Quay Holmes, ETSU

Jacob Saylors, ETSU

Tremond Shorts, ETSU

Corey Watkins, Furman

David Durden, Mercer

Robert Riddle, Mercer

DeMarcus Ware, Samford

Marshall Gill, VMI

Jakob Herres, VMI

All-Freshman Defense

Chris Beverly, The Citadel

Mason Kinsey, The Citadel

Adrian Hope, Furman

Nathan East, Samford

Nelson Jordan, Samford

Jordan Montgomery, Samford

Devonnsha Maxwell, Chattanooga

Ethan Caselberry, VMI

Brett Howell, VMI

Colin Loftis, VMI

Ronald Kent Jr., Western Carolina

All-Freshman Special Teams

Matthew Campbell, The Citadel

Quay Holmes, ETSU

Dejuan Bell, Furman

Mitchell Fineran, Samford

2018 Media All-SoCon Team

Roy M. “Legs” Hawley Offensive Player of the Year – Devlin Hodges, Samford, R-Sr., QB

Defensive Player of the Year – Isaiah Mack, Chattanooga, Sr., DL

Freshman of the Year – Quay Holmes, ETSU, RB

Wallace Wade Coach of the Year – Randy Sanders, ETSU

First-team offense

QB Devlin Hodges, Samford

RB Quay Holmes, ETSU

RB Andre Stoddard, Wofford

OL Tyler Davis, The Citadel

OL Matt Pyke, ETSU

OL Austin Sanders, Mercer

OL Zach Weeks, Western Carolina

OL Michael Ralph, Wofford

OL Justus Basinger, Wofford

TE Owen Cosenke, Western Carolina

WR Kelvin McKnight, Samford

WR Bryce Nunnelly, Chattanooga

First-team defense

DL Joseph Randolph II, The Citadel

DL Nasir Player, ETSU

DL Ahmad Gooden, Samford

DL Isaiah Mack, Chattanooga

DL Miles Brown, Wofford

LB Dylan Weigel, ETSU

LB Adrian Hope, Furman

LB Mitchell Chancey, Western Carolina

DB Jeremy Lewis, ETSU

DB Tyree Robinson, ETSU

DB Kareem Orr, Chattanooga

DB Marvin Tillman, Western Carolina

DB George Gbesee, Wofford

First-team special teams

PK Grayson Atkins, Furman

P Matthew Campbell, The Citadel

RS Dejuan Bell, Furman

Second-team offense

QB Tyrie Adams, Western Carolina

RB Tee Mitchell, Mercer

RB Tyrell Price, Chattanooga

OL Bo Layton, Furman

OL Antwan Johnson, Samford

OL Nick Nixon, Samford

OL Blake Jeresaty, Wofford

OL Josh Burger, Wofford

TE Evan Wick, ETSU

WR Marquise Irvin, Mercer

WR Kris Thornton, VMI

Second-team defense

DL Tremond Ferrell, ETSU

DL Jaylan Reid, Furman

DL Derek Mahaffey, Chattanooga

DL Solomon Clark, Western Carolina

LB Noah Dawkins, The Citadel

LB Jared Folks, ETSU

LB Marshall Cooper, Chattanooga

DB Aron Spann III, The Citadel

DB Aaquil Annoor, Furman

DB Malique Fleming, Mercer

DB Brandon Dowdell, Chattanooga

DB A.J. Smith, VMI

Second-team special teams

PK JJ Jerman, ETSU

P Luke Carter, Wofford

RS Quay Holmes, ETSU

Reach Jeff Hartsell at 843-937-5596. Follow on Twitter @Jeff_fromthePC

Tags