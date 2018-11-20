The Citadel landed nine players on all-Southern Conference teams voted on by league coaches and media.
Offensive lineman Tyler Davis, linebacker Noah Dawkins, defensive back Aron Spann III and punter Matthew Campbell made the first team named by the coaches. Defensive lineman Joseph Randolph II made the second team.
Campbell, center Haden Haas, fullback Clay Harris, defensive back Chris Beverly and defensive lineman Mason Kinsey were named to the all-freshman team.
The media picked Davis, Randolph and Campbell to the first team, with Dawkins and Spann on the second team.
Davis earned first-team honors for the second straight season after switching from center to guard. Dawkins leads the Bulldogs with 13½ tackles for loss and had 5½ sacks and two interceptions.
Spann leads the team with three interceptions, all three in the end zone, and has 44 tackles. Campbell averages 44.1 yards per punt, with 15 punts of more than 50 yards. Randolph has 33 tackles, including 13 for loss. Beverly started every game as a true freshman and ranks third on the team with 48 tackles.
A redshirt freshman, Haas has played every snap at center this season. Harris has rushed for 350 yards and four touchdowns, including 126 yards and two TDs in a win at Western Carolina. Kinsey has five sacks and 6½ tackles for loss.
Samford quarterback Devlin Hodges was named the SoCon offensive player of the year by league coaches and media, with Chattanooga's Isaiah Mack the defensive player of the year. ETSU running back Quay Holmes is the freshman of the year,and Bucs coach Randy Sanders the coach of the year.
2018 Coaches All-SoCon Team
Offensive Player of the Year – Devlin Hodges, Samford, R-Sr., QB
Defensive Player of the Year – Isaiah Mack, Chattanooga, Sr., DL
Freshman of the Year – Quay Holmes, ETSU, RB
Jacobs Blocking Award – Matt Pyke, ETSU, Sr., OL
Coach of the Year – Randy Sanders, ETSU
First-team offense
QB Devlin Hodges, Samford
RB Quay Holmes, ETSU
RB Andre Stoddard, Wofford
OL Tyler Davis, The Citadel
OL Matt Pyke, ETSU
OL Bo Layton, Furman
OL Zach Weeks, Western Carolina
OL Justus Basinger, Wofford
TE Owen Cosenke, Western Carolina
WR Kelvin McKnight, Samford
WR Bryce Nunnelly, Chattanooga
First-team defense
DL Nasir Player, ETSU
DL Ahmad Gooden, Samford
DL Isaiah Mack, Chattanooga
DL Miles Brown, Wofford
LB Noah Dawkins, The Citadel
LB Jared Folks, ETSU
LB Dylan Weigel, ETSU
DB Aron Spann III, The Citadel
DB Tyree Robinson, ETSU
DB Brandon Dowdell, Chattanooga
DB Kareem Orr, Chattanooga
First-team special teams
PK Grayson Atkins, Furman
P Matthew Campbell, The Citadel
RS Dejuan Bell, Furman
Second-team offense
QB Tyrie Adams, Western Carolina
RB Tee Mitchell, Mercer
RB Lennox McAfee, Wofford
OL Andy Godwin, Furman
OL Austin Sanders, Mercer
OL Antwan Johnson, Samford
OL Noah Ramsey, Chattanooga
OL Cole Strange, Chattanooga
TE Evan Wick, ETSU
WR Marquise Irvin, Mercer
WR Chris Shelling, Samford
Second-team defense
DL Joseph Randolph II, The Citadel
DL Tremond Ferrell, ETSU
DL Jaylan Reid, Furman
DL Derek Mahaffey, Chattanooga
DL Thad Mangum, Wofford
LB Adrian Hope, Furman
LB LeMarkus Bailey, Mercer
LB Aaron Harris, Samford
LB Marshall Cooper, Chattanooga
DB Jeremy Lewis, ETSU
DB Aaquil Annoor, Furman
DB Marvin Tillman, Western Carolina
DB JoJo Tillery, Wofford
Second-team special teams
PK JJ Jerman, ETSU
P Luke Carter, Wofford
RS Rohan Martin, VMI
All-Freshman Offense
Haden Haas, The Citadel
Clay Harris, The Citadel
Quay Holmes, ETSU
Jacob Saylors, ETSU
Tremond Shorts, ETSU
Corey Watkins, Furman
David Durden, Mercer
Robert Riddle, Mercer
DeMarcus Ware, Samford
Marshall Gill, VMI
Jakob Herres, VMI
All-Freshman Defense
Chris Beverly, The Citadel
Mason Kinsey, The Citadel
Adrian Hope, Furman
Nathan East, Samford
Nelson Jordan, Samford
Jordan Montgomery, Samford
Devonnsha Maxwell, Chattanooga
Ethan Caselberry, VMI
Brett Howell, VMI
Colin Loftis, VMI
Ronald Kent Jr., Western Carolina
All-Freshman Special Teams
Matthew Campbell, The Citadel
Quay Holmes, ETSU
Dejuan Bell, Furman
Mitchell Fineran, Samford
2018 Media All-SoCon Team
Roy M. “Legs” Hawley Offensive Player of the Year – Devlin Hodges, Samford, R-Sr., QB
Defensive Player of the Year – Isaiah Mack, Chattanooga, Sr., DL
Freshman of the Year – Quay Holmes, ETSU, RB
Wallace Wade Coach of the Year – Randy Sanders, ETSU
First-team offense
QB Devlin Hodges, Samford
RB Quay Holmes, ETSU
RB Andre Stoddard, Wofford
OL Tyler Davis, The Citadel
OL Matt Pyke, ETSU
OL Austin Sanders, Mercer
OL Zach Weeks, Western Carolina
OL Michael Ralph, Wofford
OL Justus Basinger, Wofford
TE Owen Cosenke, Western Carolina
WR Kelvin McKnight, Samford
WR Bryce Nunnelly, Chattanooga
First-team defense
DL Joseph Randolph II, The Citadel
DL Nasir Player, ETSU
DL Ahmad Gooden, Samford
DL Isaiah Mack, Chattanooga
DL Miles Brown, Wofford
LB Dylan Weigel, ETSU
LB Adrian Hope, Furman
LB Mitchell Chancey, Western Carolina
DB Jeremy Lewis, ETSU
DB Tyree Robinson, ETSU
DB Kareem Orr, Chattanooga
DB Marvin Tillman, Western Carolina
DB George Gbesee, Wofford
First-team special teams
PK Grayson Atkins, Furman
P Matthew Campbell, The Citadel
RS Dejuan Bell, Furman
Second-team offense
QB Tyrie Adams, Western Carolina
RB Tee Mitchell, Mercer
RB Tyrell Price, Chattanooga
OL Bo Layton, Furman
OL Antwan Johnson, Samford
OL Nick Nixon, Samford
OL Blake Jeresaty, Wofford
OL Josh Burger, Wofford
TE Evan Wick, ETSU
WR Marquise Irvin, Mercer
WR Kris Thornton, VMI
Second-team defense
DL Tremond Ferrell, ETSU
DL Jaylan Reid, Furman
DL Derek Mahaffey, Chattanooga
DL Solomon Clark, Western Carolina
LB Noah Dawkins, The Citadel
LB Jared Folks, ETSU
LB Marshall Cooper, Chattanooga
DB Aron Spann III, The Citadel
DB Aaquil Annoor, Furman
DB Malique Fleming, Mercer
DB Brandon Dowdell, Chattanooga
DB A.J. Smith, VMI
Second-team special teams
PK JJ Jerman, ETSU
P Luke Carter, Wofford
RS Quay Holmes, ETSU