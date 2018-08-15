After a search that included more than 100 candidates from around the country, The Citadel has tapped someone already on campus as the Bulldogs' new athletic director.
Mike Capaccio, who has been serving as interim AD since mid-July in addition to his role as vice president for athletic development at The Citadel Foundation, will be the school's next AD, it was announced Wednesday.
“Mike Capaccio knows our program inside and out. His passion, energy and commitment to The Citadel make him ideal to fill this key leadership position,” said Lt. Gen. John B. Sams, Jr., USAF (Ret.), interim president of The Citadel. “Mike has already served The Citadel well, is a former AD, knows our coaches, players and staff and believes in our mission to develop principled leaders. We are grateful he has agreed to let us remove the title ‘interim’ to take on the AD role fulltime.”
Capaccio worked eight years at UNC Wilmington, including three years as athletic director. He was dismissed by UNCW in 2007 after UNCW and basketball coach Brad Brownell, now at Clemson, could not agree on a contract extension. Brownell left UNCW for Wright State.
Capaccio joined The Citadel in 2012 after working as chief executive officer of the Brunswick Community College Foundation in North Carolina.
“The Citadel was fortunate to have a strong field of highly qualified athletic director candidates from which to choose,” said Daniel Bornstein, Ph.D., search committee chair and professor/researcher with The Citadel Department of Health and Human Performance. “Mike Capaccio came out on top and will serve our mission and our athletes well.”
The Citadel worked with the firm Parker Executive Search to find a replacement for Jim Senter, now at UTEP. The search narrowed to a field of five finalists, with interviews concluded this week.
“Mike has been outstanding at developing relationships with donors and our Citadel community as vice president for athletic development at the foundation,” said Dr. Jay Dowd III, The Citadel Foundation chief executive officer. “We look forward to working with him in his new role taking The Citadel Athletics Department to the next level.”