The Citadel hires App State assistant as new head wrestling coach

The Citadel has named Appalachian State assistant coach Ryan LeBlanc as the Bulldogs' new head wrestling coach, athletic director Mike Capaccio said Thursday.

LeBlanc has worked at App State since 2016 and was named co-head assistant coach in 2018 by head coach JohnMark Bentley. LeBlanc helped the Mountaineers to a string of four straight regular-season titles in the Southern Conference, and to a 9-3 record in 2019-20. App State had a school-record six NCAA Championship qualifiers last season.

“It is an honor and privilege to join an institution with such a rich tradition of developing cadet-athletes on and off the wrestling mat," LeBlanc said. "I will always be grateful to JohnMark Bentley for preparing me for this opportunity, and I look forward to connecting with the Bulldog fans, alumni and the South Carolina wrestling community to continue to build on this tradition. My wife, Morgan, and I could not be more excited to join The Citadel family.”

At The Citadel, LeBlanc replaces former coach Rob Hjerling.

“Ryan has competed at the highest level, both athletically and academically," Capaccio said. "He will bring a new energy to the wrestling program and he is very familiar with The Citadel and its mission. We had a strong candidate pool and I want to thank the search committee for doing an outstanding job. In the end, Ryan separated himself from the group and we look forward to his arrival and future success at The Citadel.”

In his four seasons at App State, the Mountaineers finished in the top two in the Southern Conference each year, including three regular-season championships. LeBlanc helped to mentor 13 individual conference finalists, seven conference champions and 10 NCAA qualifiers.

LeBlanc joined Appalachian State after spending two years working for the State University of New York at Cortland, where he helped guide the team to a seventh and 13th-place finish in the NCAA Championships, totaling seven national qualifiers, four NWCA Scholar All-Americans, four NCAA All-Americans and two separate individual national champions.

As a college wrestler, LeBlanc amassed a career record of 103-51 at Indiana University. He was a three-time NCAA qualifier (with a finish in the round of 12 as a senior), a three-time academic all-American, a two-year captain and a Big Ten Academic all-Conference team member for four straight seasons.

LeBlanc was also selected as the Big Ten Medal of Honor recipient, one of the most prestigious conference awards in college athletics. First awarded in 1915, the Medal of Honor is given to one student-athlete from the graduating class of each university who attains “the greatest proficiency in athletics and scholastic work.”

He graduated in 2014 from Indiana with a bachelor’s degree in exercise science before receiving his master’s in sports management in 2016 at SUNY-Cortland.