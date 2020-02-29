The Citadel goes 0 for the SoCon with loss at Furman

The Citadel has done a lot of losing in its basketball history. There's a reason the definitive book about Bulldogs basketball is called "My Losing Season."

But even famed author and Citadel grad Pat Conroy might not have envisioned a season that stretched from before Christmas to Leap Day without a single victory. That's the fate of the 2019-20 Bulldogs, who lost their program-record 18th straight game 82-58 to Furman at Timmons Arena in Greenville on Saturday.

At 6-23 overall and 0-18 in the Southern Conference, The Citadel went winless in league play for the first time since the 1976-77 team was 0-10. A silver lining: The Bulldogs did not lose the most regular-season games in SoCon history; that distinction still belongs to the 2007-08 Citadel team, which went 1-19 in league play.

Senior Kaelon Harris scored 24 points in his final regular-season game for the Bulldogs, but it wasn't enough to overcome 20 turnovers, leading to 22 points for Furman.

Forward Noah Gurley scored 20 points for the Paladins, who improved to 25-6 overall and 15-3 in the SoCon, setting school records for most regular-season overall victories and SoCon wins.

"For the last game in the conference, they never quit and never stopped fighting," Citadel coach Duggar Baucom said of the Bulldogs. "Nobody has a clue what these cats have been through. If you want to see adversity, come spend a week in our life."

As they have for much of the season, The Citadel played Furman with seven available scholarship players. And 6-9 freshman Brady Spence, who will have knee surgery when the season's over, was obviously hobbled but still had eight points and five rebounds, with five turnovers.

The Citadel will have one more chance to beat a SoCon foe this season, as the 10th-seeded Bulldogs face No. 7 seed Wofford in the SoCon Tournament next week in Asheville, N.C. Furman gets a first-round bye as a No. 2 seed and will face The Citadel/Wofford winner in the second round. Wofford (16-15, 8-10) lost its seventh straight, 59-47 to Mercer on Saturday.

"A losing streak is going to break for somebody," Baucom said on his postgame radio show. "We've got a 40-minute season now. If we win that game, it will make our season no matter what we've been through. All the pressure is on them, because they are the defending champ."

Up by 29-21 at halftime, Furman quickly blew the game open with three straight 3-pointers to start the second half. Reserve guard Mike Bothwell hit the first two and Gurley the third for a 38-22 advantage. The Paladins' lead reached 29 late in the game.

Forward Clay Mounce added 17 points and Bothwell 13 for Furman. Top scorer Jordan Lyons, shadowed by Citadel senior Rudy Fitzgibbons in a box-and-one defense, had just nine points on 3 of 9 shooting in his final regular-season game at home.

"We did a great job on Lyons, and credit Rudy for that," Baucom said. "He did a great job in the box-and-one when we played that."

Furman did an equally good job on Citadel freshman Fletcher Abee, who was held to eight points on 3 of 8 shooting.

And The Citadel's 20 turnovers led to advantage for Furman of 22-12 in points off turnovers and 16-4 in fast-break points.

"The stat sheet tells the story," Baucom said.