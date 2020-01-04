The Citadel football team's finest decade

Two Southern Conference championships.

Wins over South Carolina and Georgia Tech.

And an attention-grabbing halftime tie at No. 1-ranked Alabama.

All of that makes the decade just ended (2010-19) the best ever for football at The Citadel.

Some Bulldog diehards might argue for the 1960s, when The Citadel won its first SoCon title (1961) and played in its only bowl game (a 27-0 win over Tennessee Tech in the 1960 Tangerine Bowl).

The glory years for the late Charlie Taaffe came in the 1990s, when The Citadel won its second SoCon crown and ascended to No. 1 in the nation in Division I-AA in 1992.

But decade-wise, the 1960s and 1990s don't quite measure up to the 2010s, when the Bulldogs won two of the school's four SoCon championships in 2015 and 2016, and finished with an overall record of 59-57 (the program's first winning mark for a decade since The Citadel went 34-32 from 1910-19).

The turning point of the decade came on Jan. 9, 2014, when Mike Houston was hired as The Citadel's 24th head football coach.

The North Carolina native had done a remarkable job at Lenoir-Rhyne, but was little known outside of Division II ranks. That would change quickly, as he led the Bulldogs to a 9-4 record and SoCon title in 2015 before bolting for James Madison, where he won an FCS national championship. Houston's now at East Carolina.

Houston's offensive coordinator at L-R and The Citadel, Brent Thompson, took over for the Bulldogs and went 10-2 with another SoCon championship in his first season in 2016.

A look back at The Citadel's top 10 moments from 2010-19:

1. Another shocker at USC

The Bulldogs' 38-35 win at South Carolina in 1990 might have lived on as the greatest moment in Citadel football history — until the Bulldogs did it again in 2015.

The Citadel's 23-22 upset of the Gamecocks at Williams-Brice Stadium cemented Houston's legacy at The Citadel, and probably clinched an FCS playoff berth for the Bulldogs. The Citadel entered the game with a 7-3 record, but was coming off a 31-23 loss to Chattanooga that meant the Bulldogs would have to share the SoCon title with the Mocs.

Tyler Renew ran for 174 yards and two touchdowns and Cam Jackson added 106 yards and a TD as the Bulldogs added to a miserable Gamecock season that had already seen Steve Spurrier quit after a 2-4 start.

“I promise you, every person in that locker room believed we could come here and win,” Houston said. “We believed it all week. We saw the film and there were some things we thought we could do to take advantage of them.”

2. 'He missed it!'

The Citadel clinched its second straight SoCon title in 2016 by rallying from 10 points down in the final five minutes for a 37-34 overtime victory over Samford before 15,000 fans at Johnson Hagood Stadium.

Renew ran a mind-boggling 45 times for 285 yards and three touchdowns, and Cam Jackson's miraculous 63-yard run keyed the Bulldogs' comeback. Cody Clark kicked a 34-yard field goal with three seconds left to force overtime, and booted a 36-yarder in OT for the winning points. But the game wasn't over until Samford's kicker bounced a 44-yard field goal off the right upright in OT, setting off a delirious celebration.

“I saw it drift, drift, drift and the next thing you know it bounced off the upright back into the field of play,” Thompson said after the game. “I said, ‘Oh my Lord, he missed it!’”

3. Wrecking Tech

The bookies should have known better.

Georgia Tech was at the start of a complete rebuild, scrapping Paul Johnson's triple option for something different under new coach Geoff Collins. The Citadel had shown its mettle against Power 5 squads by forging a 10-10 halftime tie at No. 1 Alabama the season before.

Nevertheless, Georgia Tech was a 26-point favorite when it hosted the Bulldogs on Sept. 14, 2019. The Citadel collected a $400,000 payday and its first win over a current ACC team with a 27-24 upset victory in overtime at Bobby Dodd Stadium in Atlanta.

“There were a lot of doubters out there, but we had no doubt!” Thompson yelled into a TV camera. “We played with grit today!”

4. Tied with the Tide

Nick Saban was not happy as he stalked off the field at halftime on Nov. 17, 2018, and neither were most of the 101,000 fans at Bryant-Denny Stadium.

The scoreboard showed why: The Citadel, a 51-point underdog to the 10-0 Crimson Tide, ranked No. 1 and the defending national champion, had forged a shocking 10-10 tie at the half.

“The college football world is frozen in awe,” read one post on Twitter.

Dante Smith's 45-yard TD run and Jacob Godek's 48-yard field goal at the halftime buzzer set off alarms around the college football world. And although Alabama came back to finish off a 50-17 rout, the Bulldogs had made memories to last a lifetime.

“It was a shock the world type deal," Thompson said. "Tied at halftime with Alabama, not many teams can do that, and we had the opportunity.”

5. Pitch Six

The Citadel was off to a 6-0 start in 2016 when the Bulldogs traveled to Wofford for what turned into an epic clash. The Citadel trailed by 21-14 in the final minutes when safety Kailik Williams, who was the SoCon defensive player of the year that season, intervened.

Williams batted an option pitch from Wofford QB Brandon Goodson, then plucked the ball out of the air and ran 13 yards for the tying touchdown. In overtime, Cody Clark kicked a 21-yard field goal for the lead, and Joe Crochet forced a Wofford fumble, recovered by Ben Roberts, to seal the win. Williams' play entered Citadel lore as the "Pitch Six."

Extra Points

6. Quarterback Ben Dupree ran for 180 yards and two TDs as Kevin Higgins' Citadel team shocked No. 8 App State, 52-28, in the "Miracle on the Mountain" on the way to a 7-4 season in 2012.

7. The Citadel snapped a 16-game losing streak to Wofford with a 39-12 victory at Johnson Hagood Stadium in 2015.

8. The Bulldogs won their second FCS playoff game in program history in a 41-38 shootout at Coastal Carolina in 2015.

9. SoCon rival Chattanooga was 6-0 and ranked No. 5 in the nation when it came to The Citadel in 2016. The Bulldogs got 135 rushing yards and two TDs from QB Dominique Allen for a 22-14 upset victory before 14,590 fans.

10. The Citadel's transition to the triple option under Kevin Higgins was painful at first, but the Bulldogs showed signs of progress in 2012. In the second game, Ben Dupree ran for 92 yards and threw a TD pass, and Thomas Warren kicked three field goals, the last one a 37-yarder with 35 seconds left for a 23-21 upset of SoCon power Georgia Southern.

The Citadel all-decade team for 2010-19

Offense

Offensive line: Mike Sellers (2010-12); Isaiah Pinson (2013-16); Sam Frye (2012-15); Nick Jeffreys (2013-16); Tyler Davis (2015-18); Drew McEntyre (2016-19).

Fullback: Tyler Renew (2013-16); Darien Robinson (2010-13).

Slotback: Cam Jackson (2013-17); Grant Drakeford (2015-18); Rickey Anderson (2008-12); Vinny Miller (2012-15).

Wide receiver: Raleigh Webb (2016-19); Brandon Eakins (2011-2015); Alex Glover (2011-2015); Rudder Brown (2013-16).

Quarterback: Dominique Allen (2014-17); Brandon Rainey (2016-19); Ben Dupree (2010-13); Aaron Miller (2011-14).

Placekicker: Eric Goins (2012-15); Jacob Godek (2016-19); Cody Clark (2016).

Returner: Quinlan Washington (2014-17); DeAndre Schoultz (2013-16).

Defense

Defensive line: Mitchell Jeter (2012-15); Justin Oxendine (2011-14); Joseph Randolph (2016-19); Joe Crochet (2012-16); Derek Douglas (2010-13); Erik Clanton (2006-2010).

Linebackers: Tevin Floyd (2013-16); Myles Pierce (2014-17); Noah Dawkins (2015-18); Willie Eubanks III (2017-19).

Defensive backs: Dee Delaney (2013-16); Kailik Williams (2014-17); Brandon McCladdie (2010-13); Aron Spann III (2015-18).

Punter: Cass Couey (2009-12); Matthew Campbell (2018-19).