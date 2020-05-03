The Citadel adjusts football season-ticket plans due to coronavirus pandemic

The Citadel has announced what it calls "fan friendly" changes to its football season ticket policies for the 2020 season, including refunds for any home games canceled due to the coronavirus pandemic.

“These are unprecedented times, and we understand that there is a great deal of uncertainty as we look ahead,” said Citadel athletic director Mike Capaccio. “These changes are designed to give our fans some flexibility as they continue to support our football program.”

Among the new policies:

• The deadline for season ticket renewals for the 2020 season has been extended until July 23. Memberships to The Citadel Brigadier Foundation must be paid before ticket pickup for midfield seats in the west stands of Johnson Hagood Stadium.

The deadline for renewing club or suite tickets is June 15.

• Membership fees for the Brigadier Foundation must be paid prior to ticket pickup, but those payments can now be made in installments.

• If the 2020 season is postponed due to the coronavirus pandemic, tickets already purchased will be honored when the season does begin.

If any of The Citadel's home games for 2020 are canceled due to the pandemic, ticket purchasers can receive a refund for the affected games or select to have a credit applied to future ticket purchases.

As of now, the Bulldogs' 2020 schedule is due to begin Sept. 5 with a home game against Elon and includes home games against Charleston Southern, ETSU, Chattanooga, Furman and Samford. Parents Weekend is set for Oct. 3 against ETSU, while homecoming is Nov. 7 against Samford.

Road games include Wofford, Mercer, VMI, Clemson and Western Carolina.

Season tickets are now on sale. For further information, email The Citadel's ticket office at ticketoffice@citadel.edu, or call 843-953-3647.

For information on The Brigadier Foundation, call 843-953-5277 or email TCBF@citadel.edu.