The Citadel adds graduate transfers in football and basketball, including an ex-Gamecock

The Citadel has added graduate student transfers in football and basketball, including an offensive lineman from the South Carolina Gamecocks' football team.

Lineman Summie Carlay, a 6-5, 295-pounder from USC, announced on Twitter that he is headed to The Citadel to pursue a master's in business, with two years of eligibility left. His younger brother, Wes, is a redshirt freshman on the defensive line for the Bulldogs.

"I will be spending my next two years in Charleston pursuing an MBA and playing alongside my brother," Carlay posted on Twitter. "Ready to get to work!"

Carlay appeared in all 12 games for the Gamecocks last year, mostly on special teams, and earned his first varsity letter. He graduated early from Laurens High School and enrolled at USC in January 2017, and was slated to go through his fourth spring practice with the Gamecocks this year.

The former Shrine Bowl player has been named three times to the SEC's Fall Academic Honor Roll, and also had offers from Coastal Carolina and N.C. State when he signed with USC.

Carlay thanked Gamecock fans in a letter posted on Twitter.

"You, the fans, brought me so much joy along with my teammates and made every second of the journey worthwhile," he said. "I am proud to be a University of South Carolina alumni and letterman. I may be moving on, but I will always be a Gamecock.

In basketball, The Citadel has added 6-2 guard Tyler Moffe as a grad transfer from Division II Mansfield (Pa.) University.

Moffe averaged 16.8 points per game to lead Mansfield in scoring two years ago, and played in just seven games at point guard last year before suffering a season-ending injury. He began his career as a walk-on at Division I Buffalo.

"We are very excited Tyler Moffe has decided to join us at The Citadel," said Bulldogs coach Duggar Baucom, who has started grad transfers Tyson Batiste and Lew Stallworth at point guard the last two seasons. "Tyler brings three years of college experience to our program.

"In his abbreviated season last year due to injury, he had a 3-1 assist-to-turnover ratio and has shot 35 percent from the 3-point line for his career. His size and strength will allow him to guard multiple positions on the court."

The Bulldogs also have signed 6-4 wing player Dylan Engler, who graduated from high school in 2019 and spent last season at Link Year Prep in Branson, Missouri. He averaged 16.5 points and seven rebounds as a senior at Oswego (Illinois) High School.

In other basketball news, The Citadel's Alex Reed will transfer to Colorado State-Pueblo, an NCAA Division II school. Reed, a 6-3 forward, averaged 15.6 minutes and 5.2 points in 22 games for the Bulldogs last season.