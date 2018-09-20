It’s the same event with the same goal and purpose — raising funds for breast cancer research, education, screening and treatment.
But instead of jogging around Family Circle Stadium on Daniel Island, the 25th annual Race for the Cure has a new location and will be held at Riverfront Park in North Charleston.
“It’s a perfect location with plenty of space for a large crowd,” said Taffy Tamblyn of Susan G. Komen South Carolina.
The event will begin Saturday at 8:30 a.m. Registration is Friday from 11 a.m. to 4 p.m. and on Saturday at 7 a.m. The fee is $25 for adults.
This year’s race will offer options for participants, said Tamblyn. There will be a 1-mile course for those who want to jog or walk a shorter distance, and a 2-mile course for those looking for a longer race.
Meanwhile, the general public can enjoy the park amenities and take advantage of the kids entertainment group that will be on site.
Tamblyn said the Lowcountry Race for the Cure is the group’s biggest event of the year. To that point, the event has already raised more than $43,000 this year, with a goal of $100,000.
And since the founding of Komen South Carolina, the group has raised $11 million. Roughly $8.25 million of that money has stayed in its 45-county service area, which includes Charleston, Dorchester and Berkeley Counties. The rest has gone toward research purposes.
“It’s a great effort that helps so many people,” Tamblyn added. “We’ve been going strong for 25 years and it just keeps growing.
For more information, go to komensouthcarolina.org.