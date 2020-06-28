Team Peace triumphs in 'surreal' return to tennis on Daniel Island

Charleston's Shelby Rogers raised a sign with the number "6" on it over her head and pumped her arms in celebration on Sunday afternoon at the Credit One Bank Invitational.

Rogers, who had just clinched a 7-5, 7-5 victory over Bethanie Mattek-Sands, pressed the "6" onto the scoreboard at Volvo Car Stadium at LTP Daniel Island, drawing her Team Kindness to within 20-16 of Team Peace in the final singles match of the 16-player team event.

Alas, Rogers' win was not enough for the team. American player Jennifer Brady went 4-0 for the week to lead captain Mattek-Sands' Team Peace to victory over captain Madison Keys' Team Kindness.

With 48 points available for the week, it was a race to see which team could get to 25 points first. The doubles team of Mattek-Sands and Sofia Kenin clinched the winning three points for Team Peace with a 6-3, 6-4 win over Victoria Azarenka and Amanda Anisimova. Mattek-Sands cracked the decisive backhand volley, then flashed a peace sign.

The eight players on the winning side — Mattek-Sands, Brady, Eugenie Bouchard, Caroline Dolehide, Sofia Kenin, Ajla Tomljanovic and Danielle Collins — shared 60 percent of the exhibition event's prize money. Charleston's Emma Navarro, an amateur and the top-ranked college recruit in the country, also played for the winning side.

"I think everyone missed being really competitive, and that meant a lot," said Mattek-Sands, who has won nine Grand Slam doubles titles in her career. "How about Jen Brady winning all her matches? We have to give her the MVP. It was a fun group of girls, and I hope we get to do this again."

The Credit One Bank Invitational was drawn up by Volvo Car Open owner Ben Navarro and tournament director Bob Moran as a return-to-tennis event after the coronavirus pandemic brought pro tennis to a screeching halt in March. The Volvo Car Open, set to celebrate its 20th year in Charleston in April, was among the WTA Tour events canceled.

With defending Volvo Car Open champion Madison Keys and nine-time Grand Slam doubles winner Mattek-Sands serving as team captains, Moran hoped the event would help pave the way for the WTA Tour to return later this summer, and set a standard for how to conduct an event in the era of COVID-19.

Moran said only one person connected with the event — a third-party contract worker — tested positive for COVID-19 during pre-event testing, and that person was never on site at LTP Daniel Island.

Other protocols included no spectators or line judges, social distancing, facemasks and ballkids who used special tubes to pick up the tennis balls, never touching them with their hands. Moran said he was able to keep the total number of people on site daily to under 100.

"It was really surreal from the beginning, having players on site and doing what we were doing with no fans," Moran said Sunday. "There's no question about that. I think the protocols we set forth, keeping the players in our world the best we can, seemed to be very effective, knock on wood. At the same time, it always worries me when they leave my gates. That's when I can't control what's going on."

Moran said the WTA Tour stars were happy to follow the health guidelines for a chance to play competitive tennis and to reunite with their friends and fellow players.

"The players were awesome to work with all week and have been happy to be here," he said. "I think the atmosphere has been great and the tennis has been fantastic."

Navarro told Tennis Channel announcers that Moran and his staff came up with the "perfect structure" for the return-to-tennis event.

"I feel like the girls have been thrilled to be back out playing, and I've heard from a ton of them that they've really gotten to know each other better this week," Navarro said. "It's different, it's new and I have to say it is the perfect structure coming out of the gates."

Navarro also said he plans some renovations to Volvo Car Stadium, though they won't be ready in time for the 2021 Volvo Car Open.

"It won't be finished by next April, but we're going to do an amazing renovation of the stadium," he said. "It's 20 years old, and I love the feel of this stadium, and we have amazing concerts here. We're going to create a world-class stadium and offering for the community, where No. 1, we will host the Volvo Car Open, and be able to have amazing concerts.

"It will be the same size, but on the south end, there will be an incredible stage house for locker rooms, interview rooms, a gym, a world-class facility," he said. "And at the top of the stadium, we will compete the bowl all the way around."

The matches have been televised all week by Tennis Channel, and Moran said he's eager to incorporate some of the camera angles and other aspects of the TV coverage into the Volvo Car Open.

"We're putting on what I would call Grand Slam coverage with all the different cameras that we put into place this week," he said. "I've got to figure out how to do with that with fans in the stands. It's really easy to put the cameras where we are putting them, and using the drone footage and putting slide cameras in, when there are no fans.

"It's such a great way to watch tennis, but I've got to figure out how to do what when we have fans."

Moran said the Credit One Bank Invitational will likely end up donating more than $200,000 to healthcare workers at the Medical University. The winning team at the event shared 60 percent of the prize money, while the losing team received 40 percent.

"I'm thrilled with the players, with how they've been and how they've interacted with each other," he said. "The tough part has been the new world of worrying about the new world, waiting on the results of testing.

"Every morning, it was a cautious wake-up as I wondered if'd see a text that someone was not feeling well," he said. "The last seven or eight days, that's been a heavy weight every day. But I'm hoping we can be somewhat of a leader and share what we've done with the other events coming. That's what we really wanted to achieve, so that we could come back in a safe way."

Sunday's matches

Shelby Rogers d. Bethanie Mattek-Sands, 7-5, 7-5

Eugenie Bouchard/Jennifer Brady d. Madison Keys/Alison Riske, 6-3, 6-2

Bethanie Mattek-Sands/Sofia Kenin vs. Victoria Azarenka/Amanda Anisimova, 6-3, 6-4

Ajla Tomljanovic/Caroline Dolehide vs. Shelby Rogers/Sloane Stephens

Danielle Collins/Emma Navarro vs Leylah Fernandez/Monica Puig