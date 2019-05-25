Team Charleston won the PGA Secretary's Cup that was played as part of the run-up to the PGA Championship at Bethpage (N.Y.) State Park.
The event featured a field of 48 military veterans along with 12 PGA professionals. Representing PGA HOPE Carolinas were veterans Bill Burge (Marines), Jesse Duff (Coast Guard), Fred Gutierrez (Navy) and Doug Robertson (Army). They were joined by PGA professional Perry Green, the General Manager and Director of Instruction at Wescott Golf Club. They finished with a winning score of 5-under-par 31 in a scramble played on Bethpage State Park's composite Red and Blue layout.
PGA HOPE (Helping Our Patriots Everywhere) is the flagship military program of PGA REACH, a charitable foundation of the PGA of America. PGA HOPE introduces golf to veterans with disabilities to enhance their physical, mental, social and emotional well-being.
Olivia Erwin wins GRIT scholarship
James Island Charter High School senior Olivia Erwin, who is headed to Limestone College to play golf, has received the Kiawah Island Club's $2,000 Preisinger GRIT Scholarship. GRIT is an acronym for Growth mindset, Resourcefulness, Inspiration and Thankfulness. The scholarship is for a senior female golf team member heading to higher education, not necessarily to play golf. The recipient must have a B average or better and be involved in extracurricular activities in school and in community service.
Erwin was a three-time 7-AAAAA All-Region golfer and two-time All-Lowcountry selection. Erwin won the 2018 North-South All-Stars golf tournament, finished second in 2016 and 2018 in the 7-AAAAA high school regional and qualified for the 2015 individual state championship. Erwin also won the 2017 Peggy Kirk Bell tournament at Woodside Plantation and finished second in the 2017 S.C. Junior Golf Association Caddie Classic.
S.C. Women's Open will have pro-am
The second annual South Carolina Women's Open will be played August 9-11 and will feature a pro-am this year.
The tournament is open to women professionals and amateurs with four divisions - Open Amateur, Professional, Senior Amateur and Senior Professional. There is a guaranteed purse of $10,000 for the professionals along with a sponsor's exemption into a 2020 LPGA Symetra Tour event in the Carolinas.
Visit wscga.org for information.
Charleston Golfweek Tournament
Glenn Powell won A Flight with a score of 80 in the Charleston Golfweek Amateur Tour event held at Seabrook Island Club's Crooked Oaks course. James Ravenel shot 84 to win B Flight. Chris Huge won C Flight with an 85. Jack King won D Flight with an 84.
Coming up
• May 22: 26th annual Our Lady of Mercy Community Outreach Golf Tournament, Golf Club at Briar's Creek, $450 per player or $1,800 per foursome, Call 843-559-4109 or email olmoutreach.org/golf.
• June 21: Neighbors Helping Neighbors tournament to benefit Town of Hollywood Back to School Festival for Charleston County District 23 students, Links at Stono Ferry, $95 per player, two-man captain's choice, call 843-889-3222 or entries can be made at Stono Ferry or Hollywood Town Hall.
• June 24: Big on Small Business Golf Outing, Coosaw Creek Country Club, $125 individuals, $100 for Veterans and First Responders, contact Jim Wetzel at 843-953-6007 or email wetzeljc@mailbox.sc.edu.
• July 17: Rein and Shine Golf Tournament, RiverTowne Country Club, $900 per team, contact admin@reinandshine.org or call Eddie Truesdale at 843-224-8191.
Aces
Robert M. Casey, May 8, Shadowmoss Plantation Golf Club, No. 4, 165 yards, 24-degree hybrid.
Riley Boyette, May 11, Shadowmoss Plantation Golf Club, No. 4, 152 yards, 9-iron. Witnesses: Doug Potter, Rick Kellett, George Parker.
Dee Spoone, May 11, Coosaw Creek Country Club, No. 3, 129 yards, 5-wood. Witnesses: John Spoone, Dick Shaw, Deb Shaw.
Michael Dean, May 14, Summerville Country Club, No. 11, 135 yards, 4-hybrid. Witnesses: Mike Kochamba, Anita Dean.
Gene Brown, May 15, Snee Farm Country Club, No. 17, 145 yards, hybrid. Witness: Pierce Guyer.
Tom Powell, May 15, Beresford Creek-Daniel Island Club, No. 17, 146 yards, 8-iron. Witnesses: Ed Snyder, Rolf Hille, David Ryan.
Mike Ferrara, May 16, Beresford Creek-Daniel Island Club, No. 15, 156 yards, 6-hybrid. Witnesses: Tracy Marinaro, Catherine Ferrara.
William H. Phillips, May 16, Oak Forest-Wescott Golf Club, No. 8, 149 yards, 6-iron. Witnesses: Marion Woodbury, Joe Good, Phil Cotton.
Dave Papagoa, May 19, RiverTowne Country Club, No. 2, 155 yards, 6-iron. Witnesses: T.J. Van Thullenar, Kevin Doyle, Jim Eskew.
Jerry VaJoyner, May 19, Crowfield Golf Club, No. 4, 130 yards, 8-iron. Witnesses: Phil Crowley, John Brown, Bob Orton.
Judy Bollinger, May 22, Crowfield Golf Club, No. 8, 105 yards, 7-iron. Witness: Doc Bollinger.
Mark Schlichting, May 22, Osprey Point-Kiawah Island Golf Resort, No. 3, 160 yards, 8-iron. Witnesses: James Younness, Gene Chartier, Dennis Riley.
