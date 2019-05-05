MOUNT PLEASANT - Watch out, WTA Tour.
Taylor Townsend may be ready to take the next step. She certainly looked the part on Sunday in winning the LTP $100K ITF World Tennis Tour event for a second straight year.
"I think I can play and compete against any player that's on the other side," she said, not boasting but stating what many WTA Tour observers believe.
Townsend is a special player, with her power, quickness and amazing racket control. She was ranked 61st in the world last July before falling back to No. 108 but is still a direct entry in the main draw of the French Open.
"I just have to take advantage of the opportunities I get," Townsend said, looking ahead to possibly bigger days.
The talented 23-year-old left-hander put on a show of dominance against highly regarded 17-year-old Whitney Osuigwe until match point appeared on the scoreboard. From there, Townsend and Osuigwe staged a gigantic battle of former world junior champions, Townsend trying to win a second straight crown at LTP and Osuigwe trying to capture a second consecutive title on the French Open Wild Card Challenge.
It must have seemed like an eternity to the players before the same scoreboard recognized No. 2 seed Townsend as the champion 6-4, 6-4. The last two games were extremely long, a total of 10 deuces and eight match points as Osuigwe rallied from 5-1 down in the second set to put about 200 fans on the edge of their seats before the 101-minute match finally ended in the midday heat on an over-hit forehand by Osuigwe.
Osuigwe had defeated Townsend in the quarterfinals while winning last week's $80K tournament at Charlottesville, Va., and appears to have the French Open Wild Card Challenge wrapped up.
Townsend left LTP with a $15,239 prize for winning the singles title and split another $5,573 with partner Asia Muhammad for their doubles championship. Osuigwe's purse as singles runner-up was $8,147.
"It was a really tough last couple of games," said Townsend, who took a fall flat on the baseline in the last game. "I'm just glad I got through it. She started playing much better, and I think I started feeling a little bit of nerves. I got through it. That's all that matters.
"That was a match point that I fell on. I just had to gather myself. At this level, they don't give up. She made me play, and I started making a few mistakes. She's a great mover, she's a great anticipator. That's one of her strengths. When you hit a good shot, she makes you hit a good shot back."
What does it mean to Townsend to win the LTP event two straight years?
"It means a lot to win two in a row here," she said. "I had confidence. I lost to her in Charlottesville, so I knew it was going to be a really tough match.
"It means a lot to say I came in and defended and to know I played well here. It's not easy conditions. It's hot. It's humid. It gives me a lot of confidence going into the next tournament (this week at Bonita Springs, Fla.) and then going over to Europe."
Can she win the French Open?
"Yes, I can win it (the French Open) if I keep playing the way I'm playing, and not have so many lapses, and maintain the high level. I think I can."
