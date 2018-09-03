The timing couldn't have been better: Nick Ciuffo completed his best minor league baseball season just as Major League rosters were allowed to expand. The reward for the Mount Pleasant native is a call-up to the Tampa Bay Rays for his first big league action.
Ciuffo, 23, was the Rays' first-round draft pick in 2013 (the 21st overall player selected). He hit .262 this season at triple-A Durham with five home runs and 28 runs batted in and continued to play the excellent defense that has been his calling card: two errors in 60 games.
The former Wando and Lexington high school player will join the Rays in Toronto, where they play the Blue Jays in a three-game series starting Monday night. Tampa Bay is 73-63, 20 games out of first place in the American League East.
Ciuffo committed to play baseball at South Carolina but opted to turn pro after helping Lexington win a state championship. He missed the first 50 games of the 2017 season while serving a suspension for a failed drug test.
Major League rosters can expand from 25 players after Sept. 1 and big-league clubs often call up top minor league players for the last month.