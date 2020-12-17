Talented Porter-Gaud basketball team hopes COVID doesn't derail season

With the high school basketball season in jeopardy as cases of COVID-19 continue to rise, one of the more promising Charleston-area teams sits in limbo and hopes for the best.

The Porter-Gaud boys team opened the season with three wins and head coach John Pearson began to get a pretty good idea of the type team he has this season. Then came a positive test for the virus at Porter-Gaud, putting the season on pause and sending the entire program into quarantine. This after having several games canceled because of other teams' issues with COVID-19.

On Thursday, Charleston County School District announced that all high school sports were being halted for at least three weeks. Porter-Gaud, a private school and member of the S.C. Independent Schools Association, does not fall under CCSD jurisdiction.

“We were playing pretty well early and I was anxious to see us develop over the month of December before we got into region play,” Pearson said. “It’s unfortunate but it’s something we just have to deal with and try to move on when the time comes. A lot of teams are having some issues right now. It has definitely put the season in jeopardy.”

The Cyclones are still scheduled to participate in the prestigious Beachball Classic in Myrtle Beach, which begins on Dec. 27.

“We’re hoping to be able to participate but we’re hanging on by a thread right now,” Pearson said.

Pearson, however, continues to prepare and strategize for the rest of the season. He feels like he has a team with championship potential.

“Three games is a small sample and we would have liked to have had four or five more games by now, but I really like this team,” he said. “We have some really good pieces. We need some games to put it all together and to gel. If we can have a season and get into the playoffs, this team is capable of making a run.”

Two of the key players are senior wing Mason Grant and senior point guard Denham Wojcik. The 6-5 Grant averaged 22 points per game as a junior and has three major college offers at this point. Wojcik is the son of former College of Charleston head coach Doug Wojcik and has signed to play at Harvard.

“I couldn’t ask for two better players or kids to build a team around,” Pearson said.

Senior Matt Kelly, the quarterback of the football team, is filling a role as a starter and is another perimeter threat. Sophomore Jacquez Drayton is a developing 6-6 post player and a defensive force in the paint. Senior Heyward Britton is one of the most improved players in the program, according to Pearson.

“We have some talent and our depth is good,” Pearson said. “I play 10 guys every night. We have a lot of guys who can contribute in different ways.”

Region 7-AAAA fall sports honors

Region 7-AAAA has released its all-region teams for the fall sports season. Here are the area athletes who received mention by the league’s coaches.

Volleyball – Katie Tillman and Rayna Gilbert, James Island.

Football – Will Shealy, Jaden Scott, Jaquan Wallace, Hunter Higgins and John Grant of James Island; Nayrone Holmes and Ian Shark, Colleton County.

Girls Tennis – Piper Charney, Ella DeFord, Perrin Rogers of Lucy Beckham; Sophia Broomall, James Island.

Boys Cross Country – Hudson Graham and Kai Evans, James Island.

Girls Cross Country – Hannah Vroon, Amelia Carson, Kirra Borg, Avery Belk and MK Huddleston of James Island. Vroon was named runner of the year and coach David Lee was coach of the year.