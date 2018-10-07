COLUMBIA — The one that comes to mind is South Carolina-Georgia 2011 (the Melvin Ingram game). That leaped to the front as one of the craziest back-and-forth games that USC wound up winning, until Saturday arrived.
It really is as simple as shrugging shoulders and saying, “Hey, they won.”
7 takeaways from USC’s win over Missouri:
Controversy?
Do the Gamecocks have a decision to make at quarterback? Jake Bentley, Will Muschamp said, could have played but he didn’t feel good letting him with his knee braced. Michael Scarnecchia certainly played very well and did nothing to lose the job.
Something to think about is the looming bye week, which is on after next week vs. Texas A&M. Keep Bentley out another week and get the benefit of another full week to rest that knee.
Either way, USC seems to have two capable QBs going forward.
Run fits
“Our run defense needs to be really looked at in what we’re doing,” Muschamp said. “Disappointed there.”
Missouri crushed the Gamecocks’ defensive line and turned its backs loose for 312 rushing yards (286 after sacks). This comes after Kentucky ran all over USC, and before facing A&M’s Trayveon Williams and Kellen Mond.
After five games, there may not be that revolutionary of an adjustment to make. It may be that USC just can't stop the run.
Ground game
On the flipside, the Gamecocks want to establish the run. They tried Saturday, and Missouri was more than happy to welcome it.
The Tigers had it played nearly every time. The Gamecocks rushed 47 times for 128 yards (even without sack yardage, they only had 159). Bailey Hart and Joseph Charlton led the team with twin 5 yards-per-carry averages.
That's a wide receiver and a punter, where each only ran the ball on trick or busted plays.
Rain dance
Nobody liked having to adjust to wet gear, but as soon as the rain hit, Missouri conked out and the Gamecocks played better.
It was uncanny. Logic says it should have been much more difficult to run and throw/catch the ball. Yet Missouri made the mistakes and the Gamecocks played about as well as they could.
All joy, no pain when playing in rain.
50-50
USC wanted to protect Scarnecchia and not heap too much on him in his first start. They want every game to be balanced between the run and the pass.
That’s all fine but it made zero sense to keep running on every first down when Missouri was clearly playing the run.
The Gamecocks had 15 first plays. They ran on 10 of them. The biggest gain was 4 yards.
Otherwise: 32-yard pass to Deebo Samuel; 2-yard pass to Shi Smith plus a Missouri personal foul; Shovel pass to Rico Dowdle to end the half; Scarnecchia intentional grounding; 6-yard pass to Dowdle.
Predictable got the last offensive coordinator fired.
All about the next
Parker White never got it going last year, after being put in bad situations to start and missing a whole lot of kicks. He never took the abuse personally, although he saw all of it, and worked to get better.
Better situations and better strength had him kicking three field goals Saturday, all that took the lead. He has just one miss on the season, and that was partially blocked.
Where to?
The season is right back in play. No, USC is not going to the SEC Championship Game.
But winning nine again? Maybe eight with a chance to win the ninth in the bowl game? Maybe more?
That’s all possible. And the chance is a lot better now than it was coming in.