COLUMBIA — What was expected, and what needed, to happen.
South Carolina crushed Chattanooga Saturday night in a game where it needed to find itself, to restore some confidence after the debacle in Gainesville last week. The Gamecocks did that in a game that for once, went according to script: Get way ahead, play some of the younger guys, and — not that they wanted it to, but because it keeps happening — lose a safety to an injury.
Feeling good and playing fearlessly will go a long way next week. Frankly, it’s the only advantage USC can count on without veering into the “Well, if this happens and this happens and this happens … maybe” territory.
7 takeaways from USC’s win over Chattanooga:
1. Fly
As Will Muschamp and Bryan McClendon said it would, the fast offensive tempo suits Jake Bentley. He again played a magnificent game, controlling and directing the offense while making some terrific throws. Muschamp said afterward he thought Bentley played a bad game at Kentucky. Since then, he’s been very, very good.
“I feel great physically, seeing things really well,” Bentley said after only missing four of 29 throws and collecting over 300 yards with four touchdowns and no turnovers. “I think we’ve kind of solidified what we do well the last couple of weeks, but continuing to grow as well.”
Call it for what it is. If USC can’t get started offensively next week, it’s going to turn what could be a close game into a rout. The Gamecocks’ defense is so shattered that it’s going to be like the Ole Miss game … yet as they saw then, giving up a boatload of yards and points won’t matter if USC can have the ball last in a one-score affair.
2. Mojo
He was a not-ready-for-primetime freshman with a bad team in 2016. His pick-six to start Clemson’s scoring killed all home energy in 2017. Bentley’s going to leave USC with a passel of records and wins, but if he never beats a Top 25 team or wins a rivalry game, well, what is his legacy?
He can turn it to gold this week. Quarterbacks who beat Clemson are forever revered in Columbia, and Bentley will be the key to USC pulling the upset.
The Tigers don’t give up rushing yards, and USC’s top two runners have barely played the past two games. Clemson’s offense is lethal. As said above, the Gamecocks’ only chance is to score on them and stay with them, until maybe they get the ball in a tight game in the fourth.
Bentley, who is playing very well, has to be the guy that gets them there.
3. You shall not pass
The tackling was better. Freshman Ernest Jones led the team with five in his first serious action and five others had at least three, including safety Jason Senn, who had his first collegiate snap become nearly his first collegiate start (he didn’t start, but he came in on the first series and played the majority of three quarters).
It was good to see after last week, yet Chattanooga is not a running team. The Mocs stuck to their average of toting the ball and let Nick Tiano fire away at the secondary, and while USC wasn’t bad at getting those stops, saying the tackling is fixed is at best like saying “C.O.D.” is AC/DC’s best song because you don’t want to be cliché and pick “You Shook Me All Night Long.”
4. Witchcraft
Jaycee Horn was moved to safety this week because there was nobody else to play it, so naturally he was hurt on the game’s first series. Muschamp said it’s a lateral ankle sprain and he should be OK, but that doesn’t mean much after Bryson Allen-Williams only had an “ankle issue” and instead he may get back for the bowl game.
It’s just that kind of year. Whoever plays safety is going to get hurt. The only suggestion is to dress the scout team safeties in orange Nos. 16, 9, 5, 42, 99 and 90 this week and hope it boomerangs onto the opponent.
5. Younguns
“It was great to get some guys out there and play on gameday,” Muschamp said. “That’s where they improve and get better.”
It did stick to script (although many wondered why Bentley was still playing with a 35-3 lead), with many of the new guys able to play. Dakereon Joyner showed off his athleticism and freshman running back Deshaun Fenwick got his first touchdown and first 100-yard effort in his first game.
Was that just because the game was over? Or did Muschamp and staff see enough to think, “You know, this would work next week … ”
Muschamp is cautious by nature but knowing there’s little film to scout and how USC is judged to have not much of a chance, why not?
6. Somewhere warm
The Gamecocks are bowl-eligible. It’s hard for an FBS team to miss a bowl these days but at a school where it didn’t happen very often before Steve Spurrier arrived, it should never be taken for granted.
Bowl projections are what they are but the Gator Bowl seems to be a strong possibility. Or maybe Memphis (Graceland and Rendezvous ribs) or Nashville (Opryland and hot chicken).
Birmingham and Shreveport seem to be only slight possibilities, which is the goal of every football season.
7. The fiery heart of a champion
Clemson’s the better team. Easily.
Since when does the better team always win?
The game’s about matchups and talent, and while the Tigers have more than their share at each, belief and want-to can play a part. There are plenty of instances just in this rivalry where the better team did not win, and history is on USC’s side — in the modern era, Clemson has never won more than four straight against the Gamecocks, and after playing a glorified Region 3-AA schedule, having the game at home and being undefeated, shouldn’t the Tigers be over-confident?
Karma or in-the-stars or passion doesn’t win this … of course they don’t. But can it be a spark? Absolutely.
If nothing else, bring in D.J. Swearinger, Steve Taneyhill and the Head Ball Coach his ownself for pre-game speeches and if they have to, reach to the other sports worlds for Michael Roth and Dawn Staley (nine straight rivalry wins). Anything has to work better than what’s gone on the last two seasons.
There are a lot of chances to be legendary come Saturday.