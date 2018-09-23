NASHVILLE, Tenn. — South Carolina played with attitude Saturday. Irked by Vanderbilt coach Derek Mason’s pre-game words — and perhaps some embellishment from the coaches that he was “calling them out” — the Gamecocks decided they’d heard just about enough from the Commodores.
They needed to have a strong game after losing a game to Hurricane Florence following a brutal loss to Georgia. They needed to feel good again. They did that, rampaging Vandy 37-14.
Now to do it again in a difficult circumstance. Kentucky, winners of four straight over USC, waits next week after demolishing previously No. 14 Mississippi State.
But first:
1. The Gamecocks quickly adjusted to the run. They started well, but Vandy scored 14 points in the second quarter helped by 42 rushing yards. The Commodores only got 50 more the rest of the game.
“We needed to play blocks a little bit more,” coach Will Muschamp said. “We created more issues for ourselves than helped them, probably.”
Kentucky’s Benny Snell rushed for 165 yards and four touchdowns Saturday. He’s made a habit of picking garnet out of his cleats the past three years.
Think running — and stopping the run — might be a storyline next week?
2. Keep talkin.’ The Gamecocks played angry, wanting to make Mason and his players pay. The Wildcats this week will doubtless keep it clean when talking about the game.
Doesn’t matter. USC needs to keep that edge, that nastiness, in trying to break a losing streak that’s gotten more bitter by the day. The Gamecocks answered the bell Saturday.
Another one rings in the Bluegrass.
3. He’s not Shy. Shi Smith has always been dependable but knew that Jake Bentley’s first two targets would usually be Deebo Samuel and Bryan Edwards (and probably the departed Hayden Hurst as well). That was fine — he waited his turn and caught everything thrown his way.
He’s brushing star level now. Bentley, after a couple of throws where he stared down Samuel and paid for it, can use that to his advantage.
4. J Klaw. That’s the game Javon Kinlaw was waiting for. His potential was only in flashes last year, the big man still learning the game.
After two sacks among three tackles for loss and two forced fumbles, he’ll be looking to add blue to the black he punished Saturday.
5. The White stuff. Muschamp knocked on the wooden table when talking about how Parker White hasn’t missed a field goal this year. White credited his offseason work, which included a session with Ryan Succop, for his success.
Gamecocks may need a late 3 next week. Or to put it in terms Kentucky will understand, White may need to pull a Devan Downey.
6. Blame it on the rain. USC fumbled twice going for the game-clinching touchdown. Sure, Rico Dowdle’s drop on the goal line should have been negated, but it wasn’t.
Even he admitted that it never should have come to a replay. And nobody was putting out the “You run with a wet ball and see how easy it is to drop it,” angle, either.
7. Big-game garnet. And so Muschamp’s squad enters another big game. The result has not been kind in these situations, with the last three “big” games all being losses.
It is perfectly reasonable to say that two of those, Georgia and Clemson, came against much better teams. It’s fine to say that another “big” game, at Clemson in 2016, came against a much better team, and it’s not like USC has been devoid of big wins under Muschamp — yes, Tennessee was a bad team in 2016, but at the time, the Volunteers were a Top 25 bad team. And Michigan in the Outback Bowl was big.
Kentucky last year in a big home opener was inexcusable. Losing to Kentucky two years in a row is inexcusable, and USC has somehow doubled that.
This is a big game. The biggest of the season, thus far. Kentucky has all the momentum, a winning streak (overall and against USC) and is feeling awfully good about itself.
The Gamecocks, victims so many times of remembering that they are always going to be South Carolina, can make Kentucky remember that at the end of the day, they're still Kentucky.