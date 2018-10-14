COLUMBIA — For the third time this season, South Carolina enters a period knowing that the next game could mean the season. For the second time this season, South Carolina has an extra week to think about a deflating loss.
Same buzzwords as the last — “frustrating,” “self-inflicted wounds,” “disappointing.”
Without a change, it’s not too far from present to start seeing the next appear – “too far behind” and “massive rebuild.”
Not to mention, “hot seat.”
7 takeaways from USC’s loss to Texas A&M:
QB1
The worst thing that could have happened to Jake Bentley happened last week. Michael Scarnecchia played brilliantly and won a game without a turnover, leading some to think he was the next coming of Joe Montana (or Connor Shaw).
There’s no telling if Scarnecchia would have beaten Texas A&M (unless it’s to listen to angry fans on Twitter, who as we all know, are right because loud is never wrong). What’s clear, again, is that Bentley could have played better, and as good as he was in the third quarter, his first quarter put USC in a major hole.
That end-zone interception was something he wouldn’t have thrown as a 17-year-old freshman. His poor first quarter could have been blamed on rust if he hadn’t done it so many other times when he was healthy. His teammates share much of the blame but Bentley lost another game against a Top 25 team (he won his first, and has lost the last eight).
His career resembles Blake Mitchell’s. He’s at one level, and to his credit, when he falls below it he always restores himself. But he’s not showing he can rise above it.
Elmer’s gloves
Those receiver gloves make it nearly impossible to not catch something. It’s like wearing Velcro covered in flypaper.
Yet the Gamecocks, who were the best team in the SEC last year at not dropping passes and only lost Hayden Hurst, are acting like the ball is actually a live cobra being thrown at them. And they’re not passes where they have to make a one-handed catch on the tip of the ball or get one finger on a lace — they’re beautifully thrown right to them.
Perhaps the bye week should be spent ditching the gloves and filing down thumbtacks to tape on fingertips instead.
Sell out
With USC trailing three points and Texas A&M driving, the Aggies faced a crucial third down. The Gamecocks had success all day at rushing Kellen Mond and forcing him to move or knocking him down.
They only rushed three, counting on their dropping eight to cover the receivers. They somehow forgot that tight end Jace Sternberger had more yards in the first half than all of USC’s offense, and that the Gamecocks’ beat-up secondary had nobody with the size or speed to cover him.
Wide-open. Caught. 23 yards.
Quit trying to avoid doing what everybody expects you to do and just do what gives you the best chance to win.
Old heads
Early mistakes in the secondary were expected. There wasn’t a lot of experience there.
Some mistakes among the linebackers were expected. Skai Moore graduated.
That was 10 years’ worth of receiver experience that dropped four passes and fumbled away a punt return. That’s 25 starts’ worth of experience that threw a disastrous end-zone interception. That’s most of a team that won nine games last year continuing to slice its own Achilles with the game on the line.
Right now the leadership on this team couldn’t command a one-man parade.
Regressing to the mean
Nine wins a year ago was fabulous but it was always worth it to point out that five came on a defensive stop in the last 90 seconds and another came when the team got 43 shades of lucky to beat Louisiana Tech. At home.
It was going to boomerang sometime.
It has.
Every week’s a so what
Silly mottos (such as “Every Week’s a Season” and “So What Now What”) are all fine when they work. They aren’t this year.
So quit using them. They make folks think, “This is how a bad high school team operates.”
And that other big one, “Beat the East. Win the State?”
The first part of that is long gone. The second?
Nov. 24
Only one way for this season to be remembered kindly. It resembles most other seasons, where if USC won just one game, the rest of the season didn’t matter.
Clemson.
That is even more prudent now. Will Muschamp would scoff and say he can’t very well ignore the other games just for that one, and some others would guffaw and say they’d much rather win the SEC than the rivalry game, but USC is not going to win the SEC. Not.
The Gamecocks can still beat Clemson. As small as that possibility appears (and right now it appears smaller than the chance purple will ever match with orange), it’s still there. And especially now, this year, this era, if the Gamecocks can find a way to pull it off, it not only makes this state a much more pleasant place to live but it most likely knocks the Tigers out of the College Football Playoff.
A suggestion, as much as it will be derided, is to cut out a part of every practice until that game to remind USC of how embarrassing the rivalry has been lately and working on every way possible to win on Nov. 24.
Put it this way. If you knew that game was a win at the cost of losing every other one, wouldn’t that be worth it?